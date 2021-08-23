During the past five seasons, the IUP defense has faced an average of 33 pass attempts per game.
Considering the Crimson Hawks have been on the field an average of 67 plays per game in that period, it’s easy to see why the secondary is so important. Maybe even more so considering the pass-heavy direction college offenses seem to be heading these days.
So the good news for IUP defensive coordinator Jim Smith is that he has a lot of viable defensive back options on the roster. He has talented veterans and talented rookies, and everything in between. It’s just a matter of finding the right mix of talent and discipline to make sure IUP’s opponents this fall don’t have an easy time throwing the football.
After the first week of preseason camp, Smith had a good idea of who will likely be getting the majority of the snaps when IUP opens the 2021 season against Kutztown on Sept. 11. But beyond those five likely starters, there are many others who are pushing hard for playing time.
“I think it’s a great thing because there’s competition for older guys who now have young guys who are competing and pushing them,” said Smith, who has been coordinating the defense since 2017. “So, it’s going to make them all grow, and it makes these young guys stay involved and locked in.”
Three seniors almost certainly have nailed down starting spots: cornerback Nazir Streater (Palmyra, N.J./Camden Catholic), who is a two-time all-region selection; cornerback Bryce Gibson (Johnstown/Johnstown), who transferred in 2020 from Youngstown State; and Harrison Dreher (Clairton/Clairton), who started a handful of games in 2019 at the star position.
Streater is the headliner of the group. He transferred to IUP in 2019 from LIU-Post, which was merging its Division II program with its parent school, Long Island University’s, Division I team, and inexplicably did not have a spot for the all-region cornerback.
In 2019, Streater was one of the best cornerbacks in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. He grabbed a team-high six interceptions despite quarterbacks shying away from his side of the field when at all possible.
“Naz is a smart football player,” Smith said. “He brings the rest of the team up because of that. He takes the load off the team because he’s almost like a coach in himself out there. So that, that certainly helps us out. He helps me out there because even in drills, he’s the first guy to demo the drill because he knows how to do it. He’s been through it all. He’s got the skill set to do it. And I think guys naturally rally to him and he can be a coach on the field.”
Gibson transferred in January 2020 and has had more than a year to prep for a starting role, as Dreher moved into the starting lineup midway through the 2019 season and has been holding his own since.
The other two spots in the secondary are up for grabs, although there are a few freshmen to keep an eye on. Jaheim Howard (Erie/Cathedral Prep), who was one of the steals of the 2020 signing class, has spent most of preseason camp holding down one safety spot, while the other has been manned by fellow freshman Randy Washington (Collegeville/Perkiomen Valley), a pleasant surprise during this spring’s practice sessions.
Washington has been limited recently by an injury, and Isaiah Towler (Aliquippa/Aliquippa) and Darius Bruce (Pittsburgh/Westinghouse) have gotten some reps.
“We have good young talent and it’s my job to coach them,” Smith said. “But I think the competition is awesome. I think even in the first week here, you’re starting to see guys starting to separate themselves a little bit because of that competition. And as long as that stays positive, we’ll all be better for it.”
Bruce, who was the Pittsburgh City League Player of the Year last fall, has come along quickly, but Smith isn’t really surprised by that.
“He’s a raw athlete,” Smith said. “He was the player of the year for a reason. We knew he had skills and talent and that’s why we recruited him.”
There are two other young players in the mix, although they have experience on their side. Safety Zayaan Cobb (Washington, D.C./Woodrow Wilson) and cornerback Mekhi Lang (Philadelphia/Archbishop Ryan) combined to play in 21 games in 2019 as true freshmen, with three starts.
“Because we had them last year, we knew what these guys are about,” Smith said. “I’m really excited about all the young guys, as far as how they’re handling their business and how they’re developing.”
After facing more run plays than pass plays every season from 2000 to 2013, the Crimson Hawks defended against more passes (407) than runs (379) in 2019 for the third time in six seasons.
“You’re always trying to stay one step ahead,” Smith said, “but it seems on defense, it’s getting harder and harder.”