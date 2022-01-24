JOHNSTOWN — The opportunities to win the game were there, but the IUP women’s basketball didn’t seize them.
As a result, the Crimson Hawks suffered a 63-60 upset loss to Pitt-Johnstown in a PSAC West game Monday night at the Sports Center. The Mountain Cats snapped a nine-game losing streak to IUP with their first win in the series since Jan. 13, 2016.
Junior Rajah Fink flirted with a triple-double for IUP, scoring a game-high 17 points along with seven rebounds and seven assists while playing all 40 minutes.
Senior Maura D’Anna and freshman Kiera Baughman added 10 points apiece for the Crimson Hawks (11-4, 5-4 PSAC), who lost for the fourth time in six games since Dec. 18.
“We had a good first half, went into the half with a six-point lead and we didn’t do the things in the second half that we did in the first half,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said. “We turned it over 21 times and just had a few too many empty possessions and hopefully, this is something that we can learn and grow from.”
In a game that featured 10 ties and eight lead changes, IUP took its last lead with 6:32 to play in the fourth quarter, when Fink’s two free throws gave the Crimson Hawks a 50-48 advantage. Over the next minute, the Mountain Cats (7-10, 5-6) responded with a 6-0 run to take a 54-50 lead and they held on for the victory.
“Any time you beat IUP, that’s a good win,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Mike Drahos said. “We’ve been close so many times recently and haven’t been able to get over the hump. … It wasn’t exactly pretty at times, but we got the job done, and defensively we keep improving.”
IUP tied the game on three occasions over the final five minutes, the last being 58-58 on D’Anna’s layup with 1:44 to play.
Makalyn Clapper, who had a double-double for the Mountain Cats with 14 points and 10 rebounds, scored the go-ahead basket with 1:00 remaining for a 60-58 lead. IUP committed an offensive foul on its next possession to turn the ball over, and a pair of free throws with 31.7 seconds to play stretched Pitt-Johnstown’s lead to 62-58.
IUP still had a glimpse of hope. Fink scored a basket in the paint with 29 seconds remaining to bring IUP within 62-60, and the Mountain Cats turned the ball over on the ensuing inbound play with 26.5 seconds.
“I was thinking this is why I have gray hair,” Drahos said with a laugh, “and you kind of get that with freshmen. We’ve got a freshman inbounding to a sophomore with another freshman cutting, and it wasn’t necessarily a bad play. It was just unfortunate. … But Molly (Wagoner), who was the one inbounding the ball, turns around and has a humongous block on the other end. I’m just very proud of our, I guess for lack of a better term, intestinal fortitude to get the job done.”
On its final possession, IUP missed two shots and committed a turnover with 5 seconds to play, effectively sealing the Crimson Hawks’ fate. Clapper went 1-for-2 at the free throw line with 3.2 seconds to play to stretch Pitt-Johnstown’s lead to 63-60, and IUP’s desperation heave from midcourt at the buzzer was off the mark.
Pitt-Johnstown was 8-for-19 from 3-point range, and the Mountain Cats held a 39-32 advantage in rebounding, including 15 offensive boards.
“Defensively, the two keys were going to be guarding the 3-point line,” McConnell said, “and I thought we allowed them to get too many good looks at the basket. And then, they had 15 offensive rebounds and created more second-shot opportunities, and that was, I thought, the difference defensively.”