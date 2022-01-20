GREENSBURG — After the first quarter, the defense that leads the PSAC in scoring didn’t show up Wednesday night.
The IUP women’s basketball team gave up more than 70 points for the first time all season, suffering a 71-59 loss at Seton Hill in a PSAC West game.
It was the Crimson Hawks’ (10-3, 4-3 PSAC) second straight loss and third in four games following a 9-0 start to the season.
“We weren’t able to get the stops that we needed as the game went on,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said. “We had a good first quarter, and that’s the way we wanted to play defense the whole game, and it kind of got away from us.”
Entering the game, IUP led the PSAC in scoring defense, giving up 51.3 points per game. In the early going, the Crimson Hawks looked the part.
They held Seton Hill to just eight points in the opening quarter and built a 17-8 lead on the strength of their defense.
The Crimson Hawks limited the Griffins to just 30 percent shooting (3-for-10) in the opening 10 minutes while going 7-for-10 on the offensive end.
But after that, it was a different story. Seton Hill scored 19 or more points in each of the final three quarters and led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter, 61-43, before holding off IUP’s desperate comeback attempt.
“Their guards were able to penetrate and get into the lane, score the ball and find the open people,” McConnell said. “The dribble penetration hurt us more than anything.”
Seton Hill (14-4, 8-1) enjoyed one of its best games of the season shooting from 3-point range. The Griffins went 8-for-15 (53.3 percent), their second-best showing in the first 18 games. In fact, only five times this season have they even eclipsed the 35-percent mark.
A high-volume shooting team, the Griffins entered the game averaging 25.8 field goal attempts per game from long range but shooting just 29.4 percent as a team.
They had no such trouble Wednesday night.
Christiane Frye was 3-for-5 and finished with a game-high 20 points for Seton Hill, and Blairsville graduate and starting guard Rena Enterline went 3-for-3 with 13 points.
“We weren’t as disciplined as we’d like to be when the ball went inside,” McConnell said. “We’ve got to be more focused and give a better effort in guarding the (3-point) line.
“I don’t think it was because we were focused on what was going on inside (the paint). We just didn’t have that focus or that discipline we need to guard that 3-point line.”
IUP also had a good shooting from deep, going 7-for-12, with freshman guard Kiera Baughman leading the way. She went 3-for-5 and finished with 13 points, one of three IUP players to score in double digits.
“Both teams shot it well, even though both teams are very good defensively (guarding the 3),” Seton Hill coach Mark Katarski said. “Combined, we only took 27 3s, and it shows you that both teams do a good job of getting you off the arc.
“They shot a better percentage than us. We hit a few big ones, and when the ball moves we’re like most other teams: we’re a better team when it does. Tonight we were able to make it move a little bit and have our feet ready and make some big ones.”
Justina Mascaro made both of her 3-point field goal attempts and finished with 12 points.
Following a 28-day layoff and an injury to Courtney Alexander that is expected sideline her until early February, IUP struggled to find scoring balance in its return to the court. Only two players scored in double digits against Gannon on Saturday.
The Crimson Hawks improved in that regard at Seton Hill on Wednesday, with three players scoring 12 or more — including Rajah Fink’s team-leading 14.
It’s an improvement, but the Hawks still have a long way to go.
“There’s a little bit of growth there,” McConnell said. “Kiera was able to score the ball a little bit, Rajah scored it and Justina, so that’s a good thing. We always talk about we don’t want to play three against five or two against five. We want to make them guard all five people.
“So we took steps in the right direction. We’re nowhere near where we’d like to be, where I think we’re going to be.”
IUP shot 45.1 percent for the game (23-for-51), but the Crimson Hawks finished with 20 turnovers. Seton Hill totaled 11 steals.
“I think we did make strides, but we still could’ve done way better on the offensive end,” Rajah Fink said, who made her second career start in place of Alexander. “We kind of beat ourselves, but we’re still on the growth path and we’ve just got to take it one day at a time.”
Meanwhile, Seton Hill had five players finish in double digits.
“That was probably the difference in the game,” McConnell said. “They were able to put five people in double figures. They shot the ball really well from the 3, so give them a lot of credit.”