Maria Lawer Jack, of White Township, is the Republican on the ballot for the Indiana County Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds, and Clerk of Orphan’s Court.
She is currently first deputy in that office, where she has two years of experience.
“I was nominated by my party to assume the vacancy left by Patty Streams-Warman as register & recorder in February 2020 following the county code guidelines for filling vacancies,” she said. “My party has nominated me twice to positions based on my extensive résumé and my dedication to this community and supported me wholeheartedly.”
Jack previously served as Indiana County auditor, worked four years for the Indiana County Tourist Bureau starting as financial associate then as sales marketing manager.
She also has experience as a property manager, legal secretary and title searcher.
She said she wants to run “to continue the work of Patty Streams-Warman in running an efficient and productive office in these difficult times.”
“Patty has shared her knowledge with me and the importance the role that register & recorder plays in so many critical events in people’s lives,” Jack said. “I enjoy a challenge and want to serve the public by providing excellent customer service on the front lines. Behind the scenes, I will be able to continue using my financial skills to keep the office running smoothly. I will use my business background to manage and develop a team to meet the changing technological and legal needs of the office for our future.”
Jack said her experience makes her a good candidate for this position.
“I am experienced in running a fast-paced, legal based office,” she said. “I have the tools and the experience to make decisions when problems arise and have the resources to call upon to make these decisions. This position is first a management position that brings half a million into our county’s general budget. It is secondly a political position requiring you to be a public servant. I have volunteered in this county for many years as a citizen, not required by a job. I have worked as a public servant while serving as county auditor. I am dedicated to giving back to my community as a public servant and see it as a privilege to work for my fellow tax payers.”
She also said that experience is why people should vote for her.
“I am the most experienced candidate,” she said. “Unlike other positions, you cannot walk into this job and manage and make decisions on legal matters without knowledge of the software systems used and familiarity with the numerous legal documents that must be approved before being recorded. I have two years of experience in learning the procedures and laws that affect the documents we receive for approval. People know me as a dedicated, passionate, hardworking woman. You should not expect less for this important position.”
She said running for office “has brought me an appreciation for what we all do for our communities and makes me proud to represent each and every one.”
“Running for a political office is grueling and I can see why it is hard to get good people to run,” she said. “There is no other way of introducing yourself to people than by getting out at events and door knocking. Additionally you must fundraise, manage how to advertise, learn the rules of campaigning and reporting, public speaking and grow a thick skin. I have attended numerous events to meet people and gained new friendships with so many people of this county in all walks of life.”
Jack resides with her mother, who is “92 years young,” and has two children, Suzy and Michael, along with 10 siblings.
She is a graduate of Indiana Area High School, and graduated cum laude from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s in marketing.