Jeff Knapp

Soft-bait offerings that suggest a crawfish profile are adaptable presentations, particularly when a swimming retrieve is part of the mix.
Minnesota-based tournament angler Scott DeZurik sees the swimming jig/craw trailer as one that significantly improves his efficiency.
“I fish a swimming jig and craw in many of the same situations as I would a spinnerbait,” said DeZurik. “But it’s much more versatile than a spinnerbait. The combo allows me to pitch next to cover, and fish it like a traditional jig, looking for that vertical bite, and then work it back to the boat, like a spinnerbait.”
Using a swimming jig dressed with a white twin tail trailer like Yum’s Boogie Tail, DeZurik pitches next to wood cover and allows the bait to fall before starting his retrieve. He’s also had great success using the tactic in weedy situations like reeds.
Mitch Looper was instrumental in the design of Booyah’s Swim n Jig. So it’s not surprising when the Arkansas veteran fell head-over-heels for Yum’s Money Craw, which he feels is the perfect match for many swimming jig applications.
“When the water’s warm I like to swim a jig fast,” said Looper. “And the Money Craw is about the only thing I’ve found that will produce the kicking action I like at that speed.”
Looper said that natural pork frogs are one other option, but that only four or five in the jar will produce the right swimming motion.
When the water is warm, Looper heads for some of the thickest emergent and submergent weeds he can find. Using a half-ounce Booyah Swim n Jig and 2.75-inch Money Craw, he burns the combo near the surface.
“Largemouth will group up in bunches of three or four, and they can be competitive,” he explained. “When you burn the bait across the weeds, it produces an instinctive bite.”
Swimming craws don’t have to be fished behind jigs to work; they are also effective on more than lake-bound bass. River dwelling bass, smallmouths in particular, are suckers for swimming craws fished more like a soft swimbait.
What makes the Money Craw unique among baits of this category is its pinchers. They sport miniature paddle tails. In effect the pinchers are downsized versions of shad and shiner-shaped paddle tail soft swimbaits. So, when you swim one at moderate to faster speeds, the pinchers swim like all get-out.
For river smallmouth bass I rig a 2.75 inch Money Craw on a 1/0 Mustad Powerlock Plus hook, which comes with either a sixteenth- or eighth-ounce belly weight. Center the head of the craw with the barbed appendage and run the hook up through the bait from the bottom, keeping everything in line. River smallies often hold in the shallows, right near the bank. Cast the craw within inches of the bank and swim it back, with high expectation a brown bass will intercept.