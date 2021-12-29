BIG RUN — A Jefferson County man was killed late Monday when his sport utility vehicle crashed into a motorcycle dealership along Main Street in Big Run.
State police at Punxsutawney said Punxsutawney Borough Police Department officer attempted a traffic stop at approximately 10:45 p.m. on a 2011 Dodge Caliber driven by Robert Michael George, 53, of Big Run.
Troopers said George fled and drove at a high rate of speed on U.S. Route 119 from Punxsutawney to Big Run, where he tried to negotiate a left-hand curve on Main Street.
State police said the vehicle failed to maintain its lane and crashed into the Best Kawasaki dealership at 100 E. Main St.
Troopers said George later would be pronounced deceased by Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder.
State police said the investigation is ongoing. Police were assisted by Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company and Jefferson County EMS.