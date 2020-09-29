Jim Struzzi, 53, White Township. Wife Chrissy, four children. He holds a degree in English writing from the University of Pittsburgh, has completed graduate classes in public administration at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and has trade school certification as an electrician. He has written two children’s novels.
Struzzi served 14 years as a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, five years as president of Indiana County Chamber of Commerce and was elected in 2018 to serve in the state House.
“We achieved a lot of good legislation and helped a lot of people, but we’re just getting started,” he said. “There’s a lot of work to do, a lot of big issues in front of us, not counting COVID, and some of those issues face not only Indiana County but this commonwealth.”
The candidates were asked to identify the issues confronting the district and the state that have been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“First and foremost, the elimination of property taxes. That was cued up to be a key legislative topic this spring, and unfortunately pushed aside to deal with COVID response,” Struzzi said.
“We need to reverse the economic trends for Pennsylvania on a large scale: the corporate tax structures, our excessive regulations. All those things that stifle business growth and stifle business attraction need to change. I’m working on that with my colleagues in the economic growth caucus.
“I am truly concerned for the future of our energy industry here in Pennsylvania (because of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative). We need a clear energy policy so we can grow jobs, grow industry and bring those businesses back to Pennsylvania, because they are being pushed out right now through the current administration,” he said.
“Our roads are not getting better; that needs to be addressed. I’m fortunate to be appointed to the PennVEST board, because I think we can do a lot of good for western Pennsylvania through key infrastructure projects.
“One good thing that may have come from COVID is the expansion of rural broadband. That was one of the key things I had promised to address, and we are doing that.
“We have to continue to support our volunteer fire companies, who are truly struggling. I’ve been working with the fire chiefs association to try and help them navigate these times. While in office these past two years, I have cosponsored a number of bills to help the agricultural industry, to help dairy farms. The other key thing, and this is huge, is the funding for education, particularly the funding involving charter schools. We’re seeing a lot of our school budgets dedicated to charter schools, and we need to fix that.
Struzzi said it’s unfair for public school districts that operate their own cyber or charter schools to be assessed costs of their students who instead attend outside cyber or charter schools.
“And when you talk about property tax elimination, we have to be sure that we are providing adequate funding for our schools.
“Another big concern that’s been around since I ran for office is the addiction crisis. I think that has tragically been compounded by the COVID pandemic,” Struzzi said, because high numbers of people have been forced to stay home and not work, and high numbers of mental health issues and cases of addiction have followed.
“We need to be prepared and I’m working on that through the human services committee. We need to make sure to provide the services that people need to be healthy.
“The more I do this job, the more I see how everything is co-related. You force someone to be home, they get depressed, they have mental health issues, they turn to drugs, in many cases drugs turn to child abuse, spousal abuse and domestic violence. It’s a downward spiral we have to end.”
Candidates were asked to speak about whether the state House and Senate have had appropriate roles in responding to the pandemic.
“No. When the COVID crisis started, no one knew the consequences and no one knew what was going to happen, so we all worked together — the House, the Senate, the governor’s administration — in a bipartisan manner as we should.
“We passed legislation to provide tools and resources, changed regulations and eased regulations to help our first responders, educators and medical providers and to help our families to survive. But as the pandemic progressed, you saw more and more that the administration made decisions on its own and did not include the General Assembly. That is not how our government is supposed to work. We’ve passed bill after bill to restart our economy, to try and get people back to work. It has become a dog fight that didn’t need to occur. And it’s very unfortunate, because the victims in all this are our communities and our families.
“We all wanted to survive the health care crisis and we have successfully done that by flattening the curve, but now we have to start considering the long-term consequences of these decisions and how they were made.”
What would you change about the state’s responsibilities in addressing the COVID-19 outbreak?
“From a statewide perspective, we have counties with very few COVID cases that still were subject to the same restrictions as Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and counties that had large numbers of positive cases and hospitalizations. So I think — and in hindsight obviously you see much clearer — that a regional approach to restrictions and shutdowns things like that (was needed). The waiver process was a disaster by allowing certain businesses to stay open while others were forced to close. The unemployment system failed miserably, and it’s still failing. My office has dealt with hundreds and hundreds of calls and emails from people who were unable to collect unemployment. It’s the first time we’ve been through something like this, but if you’re going to force people to stay home, not open their business or go to work to provide for their families, then you had better be sure that you are able to provide for that. And our government has not.
Because the pandemic has slowed the economy and, in turn, reduced expected revenue collection by the state, where should the budget be cut and which programs and services should be protected so they continue?
Struzzi said the state has a $3 billion revenue shortage that affects the budget for two fiscal years.
“I have been asked to serve on a special subcommittee looking to solve this budget dilemma … to look at new ways to provide revenue and where can we tighten our belt without reducing essential services. Hard decisions have to be made … but there also are services, as state government, that we must provide. We must achieve that balance and hopefully get Pennsylvania moving in the right direction, get revenue coming back in. Cleary the best thing we can do is allow people to get back to work full time. We need that money coming in,” he said.
“We can start to look at our tax structures … why businesses choose to locate elsewhere, why people are migrating to other states. What can we do to reverse that trend? Our population is on the decline. If you don’t have people, you don’t have tax revenue, you don’t have business, you don’t have people buying homes, you don’t have money for education. Long term, we need to tell the rest of this country that Pennsylvania is open for business.
“Here in Indiana County, I think we have tremendous opportunities because so many people did work remotely. So many people are leaving the big cities because of crime and the protests we’re seeing. You can come to Indiana County and be safe. If you can work remotely, that’s a draw, so we need to continue to expand that internet access across Indiana County so people can live here and work elsewhere. But we still need to make sure we have good, family-sustaining jobs. That’s why I’ve been fighting against the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, because we know that will be devastating to our coal industry and our trade jobs.
“That’s something we’re going to ask all the state departments to share with us: ‘What have you seen as a result of the pandemic that aren’t essential to your business functions, at least short term?’ I think there are some activities … in times of a good budget, that people are asking for. When you have the money to provide for those programs, that’s great, but at times we’re gong to have to scale back on those things.
“But for us as legislators to dictate to the agencies what they should be cutting, to me, is somewhat shortsighted. I’m going to ask the people who do these jobs, who provide these services, to come to us with recommendations,” Struzzi said. “We don’t want to go through the budget on paper and cut things without understanding the ramifications, and that’s why you need to have the communication with all the state agencies. That’s the process we’re going to be undertaking here.
“I’ve patterned my time in office as listening. That comes from chamber experience. If I see a bill that effects education, I’ll come back and ask our superintendents and school board members, ‘What do you think about this?’ If it’s related to infrastructure, I’ll reach out to one of the townships managers. I can’t be an expert on everything, but I know people who are.”
Of all the changes that have come about in government and culture because of the pandemic, which have some good and ought to be continued?
“When government steps out of the way, things go better. Easing overburdensome regulations on businesses, on telemedicine, on how products and services are delivered. We need to look at the lessons learned and get government out of the way and make it easier for people to do what they know how to do best in business and in life.
“There will be a long list of those changes. Specifically cutting back regulations that stifle business growth, things that allow people to have certain positions, some licensing requirements. Even our traditional models of education. We’re seeing a lot of different approaches to how people live life now. A lot of people are going to work remotely even though they can go back to work in their office.”
In what way do you stand out from your opponent as the better choice for voters on Nov. 3?
“I have filled the promises that I made when I ran for office in 2018. I have much more experience. I’m already well-respected within the House,” Struzzi said. “I have authored or co-sponsored more than 466 bills and resolutions. I’ve written and passed some key pieces of legislation that will help our medical providers. I have stood with our labor industry to fight for their jobs, I’ve worked closely with addiction recovery specialists to make sure we’re providing resources to help people survive addiction, I’ve continued to work to promote and grow jobs. I’ve delivered on what I said I was going to do, other than those things that got pushed aside. But I’m going to continue to push for those.
“I think the work we’ve achieved speaks for itself. I’m known as one of the hardest-working people in Harrisburg. You don’t see this many freshmen who introduce this many bills and have them passed. We have worked hard to represent the constituents. Our doors have been open through the COVID crisis. I’ve worked with all the communities in the 62nd District, and I will continue that work,” he said. “I continue to support our Second Amendment rights, I continue to be an advocate for life, and I continue to work hard for our families and communities. The difference is that I have demonstrated that I can get this job done and do it well for the people of the district.
“There are a lot of goals I’ll have in the next session, especially with the PennVEST appointment. I will ask all municipalities to give me their top three infrastructure projects so that we can work on those. There are a lot of challenges with our children and youth system in Pennsylvania. We have to make sure our senior citizens are provided for. The awful things that happened in nursing homes during the pandemic need to be corrected. There’s a lot of work to do, and I have the vision to do it.”