Joe Pittman, 43, Indiana. Wife, Gina; four children. Pittman was born in Indiana County, raised in Hillsdale, and graduated from Purchase Line School District. His wife was a life resident of Armstrong County, and they moved to Indiana to raise their family. He served as chief of staff to Sen. Don White from 2000 to 2019.
“I’m invested; we know the communities well and I believe that gives me good grounding to understand what the concerns are of the constituents that I currently represent and to be their voice in Harrisburg,” Pittman said. “I was honored that the voters in May 2019 selected me to fill Sen. White’s unexpired term in that short period of time. I feel that I’ve gained an even better understanding of the concerns and challenges we face in our region. I believe that I continue to be a strong voice for this community in Harrisburg and that I have the experience necessary to understand how to get the job done.”
In a year when the novel coronavirus pandemic has dominated life around the world for health and safety concerns, and its effects on culture, business and education, the candidates were asked to identify the state government’s other issues of concern that have been overshadowed the past six months.
Pittman said the district’s needs have been underscored by the effects of the pandemic.
“First and foremost is the need for broadband infrastructure,” Pittman said. “I am pleased to have worked with the Indiana County commissioners to help roll out nearly $2 million of infrastructure investment in broadband technology. I think that is critical, and that has been compounded by what we have encountered with schools closing and teleworking.
“I’ve also been working with rural electric cooperatives to give them the ability to make better use of existing easements (for extending broadband); I’ve worked with our Communications and Technology Committee to help the Public Utility Commission to set up a process to expedite and resolve any disputes over attachments to poles for broadband infrastructure, and so I think that’s a very important one.”
Pittman said the 2018 announcement of the national URBN distribution center in White Township has positioned the area to “continue to develop a more broad-based and diverse economy in the region. I think we need to be very focused on the concerns that we have with the governor’s proposed carbon tax and the negative impact that could have on our energy economy.
“And IUP is certainly having a challenging time with enrollment and obviously with managing the current pandemic with the need to provide their students with education and of course the impact that has on our community from an economic standpoint.”
Legislation enacted in the current session allowed merging of some of the 14 state-owned universities, Pittman said, while keeping the largest schools, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and West Chester University, independent.
“I thought it was very important for IUP to be assured its status as an independent university within the system, while allowing the system to strengthen the weaker universities,” Pittman said.
“In relation to the governor’s carbon tax, I continue to work with the trade unions to try to convince the governor that his approach is misguided,” he said. “I hope that at some point he begins an honest dialogue with our communities about how to mitigate the near certain effects that such a carbon tax will have on our employment base here. All of that speaks to the need to help diversify our economy overall.”
Pittman has worked in tandem with Rep. Jim Struzzi in legislative efforts to head off the unilateral decision of Gov. Tom Wolf to enroll Pennsylvania in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The area would need new job opportunities for workers at Indiana County-area coal-fired power plants, new revenue to replace the property taxes that the school districts, the municipalities and the counties would lose, and new uses for the power plants.
“My hope would be to find emerging technologies to repurpose those facilities in a more environmentally friendly manner,” Pittman said. “I’m having a hard time having the governor look at those approaches seriously. It’s important to have climate change discussion, but you need to take the hypothetical problem and look at the effect on communities.”
Have the state Senate and House had appropriate roles in responding to the pandemic?
“Not at all,” Pittman said. “The governor has acted unilaterally and arbitrarily, and has been quite dismissive of our role as an equal branch of government. Emergency declarations were never envisioned for this type of situation. Emergency declarations are for hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and other natural disasters.
“I recognize that the governor at the beginning was hard-pressed to make decisions and make them quickly and decisively. But as time has gone on … the Legislature has tried to engage him and come up with better approaches. He has been dismissive of that; I think he has been arrogant throughout the process, aloof to real world concerns,” Pittman added. “And unfortunately, he has been backed up by the state Supreme Court, which has given him unilateral authority.”
What would you change about the state’s responsibilities in addressing the pandemic?
“This virus has affected different areas of the commonwealth differently,” Pittman said. “It has affected different populations differently. And I believe the restrictions that have been put in place have been wildly inconsistent.”
Pittman said orders that kept locally owned retail stores closed and allowed large national chain outlets Walmart and Lowe’s to remain open made no sense. He said the stay-at-home and shutdown orders, accompanied by lists of what were or were not life-sustaining services, came with no notice or collaboration with the Legislature.
“We had the continued changing of guidance within the education community,” he said. “I felt that the Department of Education guidance in July was very reasoned, gave (school districts) flexibility and allowed them to plan for the school year. The governor upended that when he made a 180 on the mask requirement, and he compounded that when he expressed his opinion on high school athletics.”
Pittman said the state has departed from the original mission.
“We understood the primary objective was that our hospital systems were not overwhelmed. That objective was accomplished. And if you look at the numbers now, while case loads have been fluctuating, the hospitalization rate is extraordinarily low and not close to the peak in April,” he said.
Although COVID-19 cases have increased since the reopening of IUP, Pittman said, most of those infected “are not ending up in the hospital and are not dying.
“We’ve learned that the vulnerable populations are those with significant underlying conditions and the elderly, the populations we need to be protecting.”
The economy has slowed during the pandemic and state government revenue collection has fallen behind expectations. The candidates were asked where the state should reduce spending in response, and what state programs and services should be protected and maintained.
“I believe we have managed our spending, (for example) with regard to pension payments, to keep us fiscally sound,” Pittman said. “Our problem, unlike the federal government, is that we can’t print money; the Constitution requires us to balance the budget.
“I think the action we took in May, to enact a partial budget that expires at the end of November, was very important because it was the one piece of stability that we could provide the public. It established a stable funding stream for the school districts and other essential services for an entire 12 months.”
Pittman predicted that if federal aid provided to the state can be used to fill the state’s revenue gaps, “with the economy seemingly picking up at a fast pace, we will get back to where we were at the end of February, in a surplus situation.”
Of all the changes that the people of Pennsylvania and the state government have endured due to the COVID-19 outbreak this year, the candidates were asked which are good and could be continued.
“It has caused us to appreciate more of what our communities have to offer locally,” Pittman said. “When you look at recreation, when you look at ‘staycations’ … it has caused us to appreciate the amenities that we never necessarily made the most of. I also believe that the attentiveness to broadband needs is important, and I believe it gave us a new greater appreciation for the value of in-person learning and in-person interaction. Probably most importantly, it has given us an appreciation for our frontline health care workers, in EMS, the hospitals and long-term care facilities.
Pittman said his experience in the Senate and legislative know-how should make him the voters’ choice.
“I have a lot of respect for my opponent. He has been invested in our community for a number of years, he runs a great business on Philadelphia Street and he has made personal investment in making it a very nice facility. He has been able to do that with a healthy amount of experience.
“I believe my experience and my ability to work collaboratively and with an understanding of how the process works is a real asset.
“One thing I knew, when I took the oath of office, I would not be handed a magic wand. I would not be able to fix everything. I would be a vote and a voice for this community. My objective is to use my vote and my voice to represent this district in the most effective way possible for as long as the voters of this district allow.
“I would just point out that the tenor of our debate on all sides of the political spectrum has been unfortunate. There has been no question that I feel I have an obligation to be the loyal opposition to our governor in times when I vehemently disagree with his decisions. But I am always committed to being open-minded and listening to all my constituents regardless of their political point of view and to conduct the debate in a professional and respectful manner that is focused on the issues.”