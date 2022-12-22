John R. Nichols, 85, of Learn Settlement (Commodore), died peacefully on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Edwin H. and Eva (Mahan) Nichols, he was born on July 16, 1937, in West Chester.
John graduated from Downingtown High School in 1955. He was a proud 1959 graduate of Penn State University, where he earned a B.S. in animal husbandry and was a lifetime member of the Penn State Alumni Association.
He attained the rank of lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy. He served as a pilot from 1961 to 1970, flying the P-2 Lightning and P-3 Orion.
On May 27, 1961, he married Sara Shaffer and they shared almost 49 years together before her death on April 27, 2010.
John was a dairy farmer, operating the Quarterhome Farm in Learn Settlement from 1971-2004.
He was interested in antique tractors and cars. One of his favorite pursuits was keeping current in the latest dairy farming practices. John was a lifetime NRA member.
After retirement, John cleared and maintained the old Learn Family picnic grounds that had become pasture. He was often seen talking with friends who stopped at his garage. John enjoyed keeping up correspondence with his old Navy buddies and classmates by regularly sending cards.
John is survived by his three children, Sandra (Nichols) McCracken and husband, David, of Mechanicsville, Va., John Nichols and wife, Janis, of Learn Settlement, and Bruce Nichols and wife, Kim, of Montpelier, Va.; his six grandchildren, Riley McCracken, of Mechanicsville, Camden Nichols and fiancé, Bailey DeLeo, of Philadelphia, Paige Nichols Herndon and husband, Connor, of Stephens City, Va., Jonah Nichols, of Indiana, Allison Nichols, of La Jolla, Calif., and Jared Nichols, of Montpelier, Va.; his great-granddaughter, Ophelia Nichols, of Indiana; his extended family, comprised of cousins, nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Ruth Griffin, of Bonney Lake, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sara; and his two brothers, Joe and Charles Nichols.
A memorial service will be held in the near future, with Pastor Paul Price and Len Bealko officiating.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
In recognition of John’s appreciation for his local fire company and first responders, memorial contributions may be made to the Commodore Fire Department at 410 Musser Street, P.O. Box 132, Commodore, PA 15729.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign John’s guestbook and share a message.