Kacy Crowley, 38, is a parent, an educator, a military veteran and a resident of Pine Township, Penns Manor Area Region 3, where she is among four candidates for school board.
“I offer new perspectives of organization, technology and academic focus for Penns Manor Comets,” Crowley said. “I am motivated to advancing Penns Manor with my research abilities and networking. As a Penns Manor school board director, I would be honored to be your voice for our community.”
She said she married her best friend in 2005, and together they are raising two children.
“As a parent of two children attending Penns Manor, I understand the struggles and concerns that have risen this past year,” Crowley said. “I am a strong advocate of dedication and motivation for prosperity –making a better life for our kids.” Furthermore, Crowley said, “as an educator, I empathize the innovative drive and passion it takes to achieve the best opportunities for student achievement. I believe it is essential for our children to grow and experience success within a supportive community.”
She was born and raised in rural Pennsylvania, graduating from Berlin Brothersvalley High School in 2001. A few months later, she had the opportunity to put a belief in service to others into practice.
“Two weeks after 9/11, I joined the U.S. Army becoming a third generation in combat,” Crowley said. “I served as a military police officer during Operation Iraqi Freedom. The military reinforced my attention to detail and leadership abilities.”
After her service overseas, she continued her education earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology.
“I have a master of arts degree in sociology and a Ph.D. in administration and leadership studies from Indiana University of Pennsylvania,” Crowley said. “Through these programs, I have embraced a network of professionals. It is this expansion of networking, beyond the community, that I can offer for allocating resources.
“I am an Accelerated College Education program liaison for our district,” she went on.
“I have been an adjunct professor for over a decade. I have taught sociology and critical thinking courses. My class instructions are online, virtual via Zoom, and traditionally in-person. I am knowledgeable on many (types of) Learning Management System software.
Crowley said she is very proud to be a member of Pine Township, and our children love being Penns Manor Comets.”