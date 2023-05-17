Complete, but unofficial results indicate that former Penns Manor school board member Robert J. Larch will face off against incumbent board member Jody Rainey in November general election.
The race for the Cherryhill region of the Penns Manor school district was a wide field, with five contenders including two incumbents. Rainey lead in both parties with 107 Democratic votes and 251 Republican votes, but Republicans gave Larch 233 votes (as opposed to Democrats giving him a meager 52 votes).
Wendy Willliams, current Penns Manor school board member, trailed behind the two front-runners and will not be re-elected in November, earning only 48 votes from Democrats and 107 votes from Republicans.
In the Clymer Region, a three-way showdown has awarded Deborah A. Tate the Democratic nomination and John Hardesty, Sr. the Republican nomination, but the race was close to a tie. Tate received 69 Democratic votes and 74 Republican votes while Hardesty earned 65 Democractic votes and 75 Republican votes.
Additionally, the Pine Township region, which only had two contenders, will be a race between Democratic nominee and current board Vice-President Jill A. Eckenrode, who received 76 Democratic votes opposite her challenger’s 46, and Republican challenger Chad Kuzemchak, who received 114 Republican votes opposite Eckenrode’s 104.
