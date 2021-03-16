Registration and screening for children who will enter Laurel Valley Elementary K-4 and kindergarten in the fall will be held on May 5 and 12 from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:45 p.m.
A readiness inventory will be given to the child during registration. Call (724) 235-2723 to make an appointment.
In accordance with school district policy, admission to 3-year-old and 4-year-old kindergarten children must reach the age of 3 and 4 years before the first day of school.
Pennsylvania state law requires a state birth certificate, complete immunization records, proof of residency and child custody/guardianship paperwork (if applicable).
Additionally for registration to K-4, you must provide a 2020 W-2 or tax return to qualify for the income-based Pre-K Counts Program.
In accordance with school district policy, for admission to kindergarten, the children must reach the age of 5 before the first day of school.
Ligonier Valley School District has full-day K-4 and kindergarten programs. Teacher assignments will be made from the registration list.
It is imperative to register your child to enable the district to plan appropriately for the 2021-22 school year.
A special orientation for K-4 and kindergarten learners will be held in August before school begins.