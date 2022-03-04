Twenty Indiana County 4-H members recently competed in the Southwest PA 4-H Virtual Showcase. The contest was designed by southwest area 4-H staff to enable members to share completed 4-H projects in lieu of other 4-H competitions not held during the pandemic. Members could compete in 27 different areas with both traditional and nontraditional classes such as animal trick videos, T-shirt and magazine cover designs, posters, presentations and poetry.
There were more than 100 entries from Indiana County.
Three winners were named in each class at county level with two winners named at the regional level. Monetary awards were provided for Indiana County members by Carol and Eugene Schurman, former county extension educators.
There were junior, senior and cloverbud divisions.
First-place area winners (also first-place county winners) are listed below.
Emily Barker, Great Egg-spectations: nature’s beauty photo, small animal photo and project, large animal photo and project
Olivia Barker, Great Egg-spectations: animal photo
Josiah Bish, Marion Center Handy Helpers: people photo, edited photo, public speaking, EPIC talk
Lydia Bish, Marion Center Handy Helpers: project runway wearables and textiles, people photo
Naomi Bish, Marion Center Handy Helpers: project runway wearables and textiles, COVID essay
John Bruner, Gordon: 4-H in action photo, edited photo, poster, magazine cover, animal trick video, animal costume, general demonstration, club promotional video
Elizabeth Bruner, Gordon: building photo, T-shirt design, scrapbook page, large animal photo and project, poetry, impromptu speech, public speaking
Emmy McLaughlin, Gordon: building photo, 4-H in action photo, poetry, impromptu speech, animal science demonstration
Lily Palfrey, Gordon: animal photo
Maggie Palfrey, Gordon: food science demonstration
Sadie Palfrey, Gordon: talent, EPIC talk
Bailey Shoenfelt, Faithful Furry Faces: small animal photo and project
Second-place area winners are also listed below.
Grace Allshouse, Treasure Seekers: building photo
Logan Barnhart, Gordon: general demonstration
Maddison Barnhart, Sleepy Hollow: animal science demonstration
Emily Barker: people photo, building photo
Josiah Bish: 4-H in action photo, project runway wearables and textiles, talent, poetry
Lydia Bish: EPIC talk, talent
Naomi Bish: edited photo, EPIC talk, public speaking
John Clark Bruner: T-shirt design, large animal photo and project, poetry
Elizabeth Bruner: 4-H in action photo, poster, magazine cover, animal trick video, animal costume, non-animal project, club promotional video
Emmy McLaughlin: nature’s beauty photo, animal photo
Faith Nygren, Marion Center Handy Helpers: impromptu speech
Isaac Nygren, Marion Center Handy Helpers: impromptu speech
Micah Nygren, Marion Center Handy Helpers: public speaking
Lily Palfrey: edited photo
Grace Allshouse was a county first-place winner in nature’s beauty photo. Second-place county awards went to Grace Allshouse, animal photo; Lydia Bish, nature’s beauty photo; Naomi Bish, talent; John Bruner, non-animal project, and Lily Palfrey, people photo.
Third-place county recipients were Grace Allshouse, people photo; Emily Barker, edited photo; Olivia Barker, people and building photos; Josiah Bish, nature’s beauty photo; Lydia Bish, edited photo, poetry and public speaking; Naomi Bish, 4-H in action and animal photos and poetry; John Bruner, building photo and impromptu speech; Lily Palfrey, nature’s beauty photo; Mercy Nygren, Marion Center Handy Helpers, impromptu speech; and Micah Nygren, impromptu speech.
Cloverbuds who entered the contest and received participation awards included Micah Bish, Marion Center Handy Helpers, six entries, and Isabella Douglas, Treasure Seekers, one entry.