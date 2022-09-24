One of the most delightful feel-good films of the year is only 45 minutes long.
“America’s Musical Journey,” screening daily in 3D and 2D at the Rangos Giant Cinema at Carnegie Science Center, Pittsburgh, though, may just rest in your heart forever. It runs through Oct. 30.
What a joyful celebration! What a visual and aural tribute to who we are musically as a nation and how we came to be that way.
It’s narrated by the voice of “God,” also known to us as Morgan Freeman, and features Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc (“Wake Me Up”) as our stellar travel guide-historian who takes us to genre-origin sites across the nation where America’s music was born.
It, say filmmakers, is a “collision of cultures” that gave birth to such electrifying American art forms as jazz, the blues, country, rock and roll, hip-hop and more.
WALKING WITH LOUIS
Walking in the spiritual footsteps of Louis Armstrong, we are rewarded with visits to the colorful locales and cultures responsible for that wonderful music, including New Orleans, Chicago. Detroit, Nashville, Memphis, New York and Miami.
“Each place in America has its own distinctive sound. People coming from many places. Each bring a different note. We can each sing our own song in our own voice,” Freeman tells us.
We learn that in these cities “every chord, every riff, every bang of a drum” tells a story.
Blacc’s cross-country trek is a search for the answer to a persistent question: why did America, in a short span of time, become the cradle of such electrifying global art forms as jazz, blues, soul, country and rock’n’roll?
He traces the roots by following the amazing life of jazz great Louis Armstrong and the path of the Great Migration — the movement of millions of African Americans from the South to the North, East, and West in the beginning of the 20th Century
Along the way homage is paid to key figures, with special attention given to Armstrong who “opened our eyes to the joys of a simple world.”
We are reminded that Armstrong “turned jazz into a musical conversation” and importantly was part of a social revolution.
When he was refused lodging in a hotel that wanted his talents, he didn’t back down, declaring, “If I can’t stay in the hotel, I won’t play in the hotel.”
“Colored” touring musicians often had to stay at sub-par rooming or in their cars.
MUSICAL INSPIRATION
“Music has the power to inspire dreams and change people’s hearts,” Freeman says.
In New Orleans, we meet anew the always effervescent, multiple award-winning artist Jon Batiste, leader of Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” band, who performs with Aloe Blacc and tells him and us, “Only jazz could be born in this city.”
In Chicago, there’s an interview with Ramsey “The ‘In’ Crowd” Lewis, beloved American jazz composer, pianist and radio personality, now 87, and a showcase of some fancy “Chicago Style” footwork and, illustrating the theme that “music has the power to bring us closer,” an exciting “Flash Mob” segment.
In Memphis, the spotlight rests on Elvis Presley and rock’n’roll, a genre, says Freeman, “that made it cool to break the rules.”
In different ways, both Presley and Louis Armstrong “used music to bring people together,” Freeman adds.
A VISUAL TREAT
A parachute jump with the Flying Elvi in Memphis, the Elvis Presley tribute skydivers, is a stunning visual treat.
As the cross-country tour continues we meet hip-hop dancer Pause Eddie, singer Gloria Estefan and teenage banjo-playing sensation Willow Osborne.
A sweet segment features young, enthusiastic, autistic musicians performing with Blacc, illustrating the healing aspects of music.
MANY EXPRESSIONS
Greg MacGillivray, director of “America’s Musical Journey,” says he has always loved combining music and film.
“I love the way music allows you to tell a story with expressions of humanity, joy, humor and excitement that go beyond language,” explains the Academy Award-nominated director.
“Early in my career, when I was making surfing films, we were often putting together sequences without a single word spoken — and I’ve found I like that kind of filmmaking best.
“I love telling a story that is emotional and joyous on the purest level, and music allows you to do that.
I like giving the audience not only joy, beauty and poetry of motion but also the sense of participating in what they’re seeing, allowing them to soak in a new experience because all your senses are engaged.”
MUSICAL EXPLORERS
Blacc offers the hope that this documentary inspires people to want to get more involved in playing music, appreciating music and exploring the history of music.
“Music is ubiquitous in the world today — it’s on our phones, on the radio and in stores, but I don’t want music to just be in the ether for people,” he says.
By watching this film, he hopes people will see that music isn’t just there.
“There are people who create it and here you get to meet some of (those people) and some of the people who have inspired and influenced what we’re listening to today. And I hope people see that anyone can get involved in our musical legacy and help push it forward for tomorrow.”
Audiences of all ages will find “America’s Musical Journey” is a joy in so many ways!
“America’s Musical Journey” is showing daily through Oct. 30 and will be in 2-D at 12:15 p.m. and in 3-D at 2:45 p.m. Tickets are $7 for all ages; $6 for members.
Details: https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/ rangos-giant-cinema/americas-musical- journey.
The trailer can be viewed at https://americasmusicaljourney.com
The documentary is part of the Science Center’s “The Summer of Rhythm & Sound!”
That includes the well-received “Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked the World” exhibit ending Oct. 30.
That tour easily can be combined with a screening of “America’s Musical Journey.”
Rex Rutkoski is a regional, national and international freelance writer based in the Pittsburgh suburbs of Freeport. He can be contacted at rexrutkoski@gmail.com