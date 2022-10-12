Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers later in the day. High around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.