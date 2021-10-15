Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.