Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Periods of snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 20F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 20F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.