Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Rain likely. High around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Freezing rain this evening will change to a wintry mix overnight. Potential for some icing. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.