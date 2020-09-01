I’m crazy about gadgets — everything from quirky can openers to smartphones. Hand me a Swiss Army knife and I’m in heaven — the more blades and utensils the better. And when that gadget is a true money-saver? Oh, be still my heart!
Today, I want to tell you about four gadgets that are inexpensive enough to pay for themselves in a short period of time — and then to continue paying off in food savings, which is saying a lot as food costs continue to soar.
VACUUM SEALER
I’ve depended on a vacuum sealer in my kitchen for so many years that I cannot imagine getting along without it. Now and then, I get lazy, and invariably, that gives me a jolt to remind me why I do this.
Take strawberries, for example. If I put them into a rigid container (such as a Mason jar using the jar sealer accessory) and vacuum out all of the air, fresh strawberries will last for at least two weeks in the refrigerator — remaining as fresh as the day I bought them. Placed in the refrigerator in their original container, strawberries often start to show mold in just a couple of days.
I vacuum seal raw rice, sugar, spices, meat, baked goods (I freeze them first so the vacuum doesn’t crush them), fresh fruits and vegetables.
I vacuum seal silver flatware to keep it from tarnishing. I vacuum sealed my birth certificate and my Social Security card.
A vacuum sealer, when used diligently, will extend the shelf life of every type of food imaginable. That means your garbage disposal and trash can will cease to be the best-fed members of your household!
BLENDER
I am more convinced than ever that healthy eating is one of the most effective ways to reduce health care costs. That’s why I thought we needed a powerful juicer to make healthy smoothies every morning. So, I purchased a highly rated juicer — and used it exactly two times before it became a dust-collector and space-occupier.
Cleaning the thing was so difficult and time-consuming that it became more of a problem than a solution. Whoops.
Another problem? Juicers don’t make smoothies! Powerful, professional-grade blenders do.
So, eight years ago, I donated the juicer to a friend who could use it and replaced it with a Blendtec. That exact model Blendtec is still available at a much-reduced price from what I paid.
DEHYDRATOR
No one was more surprised than I by what a terrific money-saver a dehydrator can be. Of course, you have to actually use it. But when you do, you’ll be quite amazed.
The cost of dehydrating your own food is a fraction of the cost of commercially dehydrated foods, and it doesn’t require any additives or preservatives.
With a good dehydrator around, for about $80, you can dry fruit, vegetables and jerky in hours instead of days.
FOOD SLICER
I’ve been using my new electric food slicer for about a year now, and oh, boy, what a lovely item it is. I’ve pretty much used it every day since I pulled it out of the box. I know what you’re thinking: Why?!
I would have asked the same thing before I did a little cost evaluation. At our home, we eat a lot of deli-style turkey — $6.59 per pound at my local Costco. The same brand roast turkey breast unsliced is $3.99 per pound. The exact same thing!
I discovered the same price difference for cheese — sliced versus bulk. After calculating how often I purchase these items, it didn’t take long to see that slicing at home would pay off big in lower costs. What I didn’t calculate was the fun factor. Seriously, it’s fun.
To learn exact brands and models of these kitchen gadgets, go to https://EverydayCheapskate.com/kitchengadgets.
