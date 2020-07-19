When the time is right, escape the bright lights of the city and introduce your family to the spectacular night sky. Here are five places to experience a star-filled landscape:
1. Arizona skies
Expect stellar stargazing as well as the chance to tour the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, which was the first city to be designated a Dark Sky City by the International Dark-Sky Association. See the telescope via which Pluto was discovered in the 1930s and peer through the century-old Clark Telescope. Head south to Tucson, often noted as the astronomy capital of the world. Check in to the Westin La Paloma, where families can learn about the celestial world in the foothills of Arizona's Santa Catalina Mountains. A "cosmic concierge" may be available to provide an educational preamble while you enjoy fireside s'mores. Bolstered by your new information and the fresh night air, go forth to identify the sea of constellations above.
2. Natural Bridges National Monument, Utah
Home to some of the darkest skies in the country, this scenic landscape was the first to receive the International Dark Sky Park certification. Massive natural bridges form star-filled windows through which you can observe the skies as the Pueblo people did some 800 years ago. Among the most spectacular sights is the river of Milky Way brilliance observed rising over Owachomo Bridge.
3. Death Valley National Park, Calif.
The park's 3.4 million-acre expanse and the region's clean, dry air combine to provide an ideal vantage point for observing shooting stars, meteor showers and constellations galore. The conditions have earned the park Gold-Tier Dark Sky status. The area shares a strong commitment to avoid light pollution and keep the night sky visible. Stay at the Ranch at Furnace Creek and join the Las Vegas Astronomical Society for Star Parties on selected evenings.
4. Waikoloa, Hawaii
Relax on the beach by day and learn about the Pacific sky after the sun sets. This Hawaiian island is home to one of the world's most important observatories and inspires the hotel's interactive kids camps. During Cosmic Night, your youngsters will gather with astronomers for educational stories of the night sky. Ask about the option to join "A Camping We Will Go" where kids can learn to pitch a tent, stargaze, play flashlight tag and sample s'mores.
5. Costa Rica
Discovered by Magellan in the 1520s, his namesake dwarf galaxies are best observed mid-December through April. And Costa Rica, the home of pura vida," is one of the few places in the Northern Hemisphere where it's possible to view the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds. Visit the Arenal volcano region for stunning vistas or relax in a jungle resort, where guided walks through lush flora and fauna are paired with observations of the night sky.
