They say talk is cheap.
At the Macri Barber Shop, it’ll cost you $12.50. But the haircut is included.
At least, that’s Chaz Macri’s tongue-in-cheek appraisal.
“Some people think I’m Dr. Phil,” Macri said of the conversations he has with his customers. “And sometimes I pretend to be Dr. Phil. I tell people my haircuts are literally free. You’re just paying to come spend some time with me.”
That kind of social interaction is what has kept Macri’s father, Joe — the founder of the cozy, two-chair barber shop on West State Street — cutting hair for 60 years.
The last 23 of those have been spent alongside his son, who now owns the business.
“I enjoy it,” the elder Macri said. “I enjoy talking to people. I’ve had great customers, great conversations.
“I’ve met a lot of nice people. One thing about a barber shop, a lot of times people will come in and confide in you; not just me, but any barber. They’ll tell you things they might not tell their wife or their friends.”
For both father and son, it’s all in a day’s work, although there are some limitations.
“People talk about a lot of things,” Joe said. “Politics I try to stay away from, especially today. You don’t want to get people mad.”
However, sports — especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, to which a black-and-gold barber pole and posted photos of Pittsburgh greats attest — are always a welcome topic.
“I love what I do. I can talk to people all day, I can watch (ESPN’s) College Game Day on Saturdays,” Chaz said. “I can tell people who to bet on if they want some information from the barber.”
“They don’t take his advice, though,” Joe quipped. “He hasn’t picked a winner in 25 years.”
Chaz describes cutting hair next to his dad — who nowadays comes in just on Saturdays — as “working with your best friend.” Joe, meanwhile, credits his own father with his successful business, albeit in a much different way.
EARLY YEARS
After graduating from Mohawk High school, Joe Macri took a job at a local mill, and appeared set at least for the early years of his adult life. After only six months, though, he was laid off and collecting unemployment.
Ultimately, his father gave him a choice.
“‘You go to school, get a job, or get out of the house,’” Joe recalled. “I didn’t figure he’d actually throw me out of the house, but me and my cousin went down to barber school (in Pittsburgh).
“I go to school for nine months, I could still collect unemployment, and I keep my dad happy. So here I am, 60 years later.”
He began his career by working for another barber, Rudy Retort. Retort quit after five years, Joe said, and he took over the shop around 1966.
The work was not without its challenges.
“The big haircut when I first started was flat tops, which were hard,” Joe said. “The barber I worked for was very impatient with me because I didn’t know how to do it very good.”
Later, the challenge went from flat top to mop top.
“It was very good at the beginning,” Joe said of the barbering business, “then when the long hair came in, it got kind of slow, and a lot of barbers went out of business.
“I got into hair styling a little with the long hair. I even did some women’s hair back in the late ’60s, early ’70s. But it’s been coming back now.”
Chaz, who has coached ninth-grade basketball in the Union Area School District for about 20 years, also recalled the time when the trend toward stylists began to eat away at barbers’ livelihoods.
“My first couple of years I actually worked at a beauty shop in Hermitage,” he said. “He brought me down here in ‘98, and I quit going up there and started working here all the time.”
KEEPING BUSY
Joe admits that the demand for barbers isn’t what it was 60 years ago. There aren’t nearly as many barbers around New Castle as there were when he started, and that the majority of those who remain are around his age.
That doesn’t mean, though, that he and Chaz don’t keep busy. The shop opens at 7 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and at 6:30 a.m. Saturdays.
“And they’re usually here before that, too,” Chaz said.
Joe added that when he comes in at 6 a.m. on Saturdays, “a lot of times, people are waiting. They want to get their hair cut and get out.”
“Most days,” Chaz went on, “we’re too busy. Most days, guys come in and see the line and come back later on or the next day.”
TRADITION
Not many things have changed over the course of six decades, Joe said, although “I haven’t shaved anyone in 50 years; I wouldn’t even try.”
New faces often come in the form of the children and grandchildren of longtime customers, but there are many of the latter as well.
“We have a guy who comes here, he’s had three people cut his hair in his whole life: me, my dad and Rudy,” Chaz said.
Another faithful customer happens to have his picture on the wall with the Steelers greats. That’s New Castle’s Darrell Dess, a two-time Pro-Bowl offensive lineman who played with the New York Giants, Washington and Pittsburgh. One of the charter members of the Lawrence County Historical Society Sports Hall of Fame, Dess has a trading card from his playing days hanging in the shop, in which he is sporting a closely cropped, 1960s-style hair cut.
“Darrell Dess has been a customer for 50 years; almost 60,” Joe said. “Still gets the same haircut: flat top.”
“He looks exactly the same now as he did with the Giants,” Chaz added.
Father and son agree that although the business can mean some long days, each considers himself blessed and neither would change a thing if they had to do everything over again.
And again, the conversations are a big reason why.
“Sometimes people tell you stuff, and you just gotta listen to it,” Joe said. “A lot of times, people just want to vent. Sometimes, especially older people, you might be the only guy they talk to all day. They might not have anybody else to talk to.”
But when the talk tends toward lighter subjects, the hours fly by.
“There are times I worked 10 or 12 hours, and I go home and I’m tired,” Joe said. “But I tell my wife, ‘I laughed all day.’”
He and Chaz want their customers to leave their shop feeling the same way.
“You’re on stage every day,” Joe said. “You’ve got to make it fun for them. I’ve had guys tell me, ‘I can’t wait to come back because I’ve had so much fun today.’”