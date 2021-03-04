Two members of the Apollo Area Historical Society (AAHS) are pleased that a proposed state scholarship has been named after pioneering journalist Nellie Bly.
“That is exciting that she is getting recognition here in Pennsylvania since most people think of her only in New York City,” Sue Ott of AAHS wrote via email.
“And it’s good that it encourages young people to live in Pennsylvania for a few more years after college.”
AAHS President Denise Flickinger was also pleased by the scholarship being named for Bly.
“What a great way to expand the works and life of Nellie,” she wrote via email last week.
“Investigative journalism changed the world, so to speak.”
“How proud to have a native Apolloite recognized for her contribution to journalism and the causes she chose to take on,” Flickinger added.
Nellie Bly, who was born in Cochran’s Mills in Armstrong County, and later lived in Apollo, helped pave the way for women to work in journalism. She worked at The Dispatch in Pittsburgh and at The World in New York City.
At one point, she feigned madness and had herself admitted to a lunatic asylum so she could document the treatment of the mentally ill; she was also known for traveling around the world in 72 days.
According to Brooke Kroeger’s biography of the journalist, Nellie Bly also designed, manufactured and marketed the first successful steel barrel produced in the United States in her own factories.
A press release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said the Nellie Bly Scholarship Fund would provide college funds for 44,000 full-time students at the 14 universities in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
Nellie Bly herself was attending Indiana Normal School, which became Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and had to drop out because of a lack of money, the release says.
The scholarship would be for students with family incomes under $104,800, the release added, and would require students to live in Pennsylvania after graduation for the same amount of years that they received the scholarship.
If the graduates moved out of Pennsylvania before the number of years was up, the scholarship would become a low-interest loan, the release says.
The governor’s press release states that for the most economically disadvantaged students, the scholarship would cover the tuition and fees gap not paid for by the student’s PELL and Pennsylvania State grants.
The scholarship is part of Wolf’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget proposal, and would have to be approved by the Pennsylvania General Assembly as part of the 2021-22 state budget.