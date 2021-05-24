This time of year always makes me think of Gram’s garden. Dead in the center of the Hazelwood section of the city of Pittsburgh, sunlight was blocked on one side by the J&L Steel Works and on the other side by the three-story apartment building next to her home. It was watered by the acid that was filtered out of the sulfur-dioxide laden atmosphere and fertilized with coffee grounds, potato peels and other less identifiable plant matter discarded during the cooking process.
As soon as it became apparent that capricious Mother Nature had bestowed her last deposit of spring slush on the city, Gram went to work.
A few gray strands peeked out from under her Babushka-wrapped head as she contemplated exactly how she would best design that 20-foot-by-20-foot square of urban mud.
She had seeds carefully saved from last year’s crop of Hungarian peppers, plus a half-dozen or so tomato plants that had been growing for the last few weeks on an inside window ledge just over a radiator. Squash, radishes, cucumber, green beans, peas and green peppers rounded out her agricultural endeavor.
No hoe, pick, shovel or rake for Gram. Just a trio of hand tools she used to till, rake and prune her little farm. She used a little upholstered board to kneel on while working her garden. In this manner, she tilled the soil with a small hand-held trowel, breaking up the clods that formed by stabbing them with the end of the trowel. A thing that looked like a claw with four talons raked and smoothed the soil. And finally, there was a tool that looked like the trowel, but its blade was bent to 90 degrees. It was a miniature hoe. This made raised rows for tomatoes, peppers and radishes. She also made little mounds with it for the cukes and squash. Twine ran from the rows closest to the building to a window sill for the beans and peas to climb. Old broom and mop handles were tomato stakes. Prep work done, she planted. First the radishes, green beans and peas. Next was zucchini squash, cucumbers, green peppers and tomatoes. Every day Gram tended to the garden. Weeds or stray blades of grass poked their heads up and were immediately snatched up and cast into the compost pile.
Water for the plants was salvaged by catching the cold water that ran in her kitchen while waiting for it to turn hot. When the green pepper blossoms turned into baby peppers, she planted her specialty, Hungarian peppers. They couldn’t be planted at the same time as the green peppers because cross pollination would make all the peppers hot.
The waiting game began. First to be picked were radishes, followed by green beans and peas. Then the neighborhood bartering kicked in. Gram traded some radishes for early Bibb lettuce, and gave Mrs. Kurhansky green beans for a promise of kohlrabi later in the summer.
A few weeks went by, the cucumber and zucchini were ready to be picked. Three large zucchini and three large cucumbers were equal to one really large pumpkin in the fall. But Gram’s Hungarian hot peppers were worth their weight in gold. And so it went all summer. Vegetables were traded among the immigrant grandmothers in a two square block of the city with all the acumen, deal-making and investment in futures of the New York Stock Exchange. And, in this manner, the Flowers Avenue-Gertrude Street Agricultural Exchange members made sure that their families had an adequate supply of fresh vegetables that lasted well into the fall.
And everyone in the neighborhood sitting down to an evening meal featuring fresh vegetables reflected on how their grammies let them say, “life is good.”
