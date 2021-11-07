The Lauderdale is a vacation home designed to take full advantage of a panoramic view. Built on a plot of beach or lakefront land, this small home lets you continue enjoying the out of doors even when you have to come inside.
Stacks of glass fill most of the wall space on three sides of the lofty vaulted great room. Sliding French doors on two sides provide cross ventilation and open onto a cool, statuesque colonnade that wraps around this dramatic living area.
A large fireplace separates the great room from the dining room and serves as a warm focal point on chilly days. The ceiling in front of the fireplace is higher than the rest of the great room — a full two stories up. The hearth can be overlooked from vantage points on either side of the wide chimney that stretches upward in front of the second-floor loft. Outfitted with bunks, the loft can provide additional sleeping space, when needed.
The U-shaped kitchen is brightened by a bay window and has plenty of counter space. A compact, piggyback washer/dryer combination is nestled in an alcove under the stairs. Sliding doors open onto a small back patio shaded by a wooden arbor. This area could be screened in, if desired.
Both the lower and upper bedrooms have bathrooms and walk-in closets. The Lauderdale’s upper bathroom is slightly larger and has a corner shower. The compartmentalized lower bathroom allows one person to perform grooming activities at the basin while another uses the tub or toilet in complete privacy.
Associated Designs is the original source for the Lauderdale 11-037. For more information or to view other designs, visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com or call (800) 634-0123.