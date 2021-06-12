From the front, the Forsythia has the appearance of a typical contemporary ranch-style home. A bird’s-eye view of the floor plan tells a different story. A large, dramatic hexagonal space forms its core, with wings jutting out to the right and left.
This home offers broad vistas to the rear, making it ideal for construction as a vacation retreat with a view. But it is equally well-suited for construction in a more urban setting, with a view of a nicely landscaped rear yard.
Framed out twin columns support the roof of the lofty, covered porch. Double doors open into a high-ceilinged entry, naturally illuminated by a wide transom. An art niche is ahead and to the right; an open passageway is ahead and to the left. It leads directly into the bright and spacious great room, where six pie-shaped ceiling sections slope up to one central apex. Windows, wide and high, fill most of the three rear wall sections, offering stunning vistas from anywhere in the great room. A free-standing wood stove provides warmth when needed.
Counters wrap around four sides of the G-shaped kitchen. One long, angled counter is open to the great room, while a raised eating bar rims another peninsular counter. Sink and dishwasher are built in on the kitchen side.
The Forsythia’s owners’ suite entirely filling the left wing, where it serves as a quiet retreat. Sliding doors in the vaulted sleeping area provide direct access to the rear deck. Bathroom features include: a roomy walk-in closet, a spa tub with a shower head and a totally private toilet.
Secondary bedrooms, a bathroom and a utility room are in the right wing.
Associated Designs is the original source for the Forsythia 10-426. For more information or to view other designs, visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com or call (800) 634-0123.