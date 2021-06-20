Not only is this contemporary town home eye-catching and spacious, but it also fits neatly on a narrow lot.
The Parkview’s footprint is perfectly rectangular on its right and rear sides. The left and front are basically rectangular, but varied by a porch, patio, balcony and wall extension, as well as intriguing cantilevered roof lines.
Natural light washes into the entry and stairwell through the striking stacked sets of tall slender windows that highlight one side of the front façade. Just inside the front door, you pass that window-bright stairway plus a handy powder room and convenient coat closet before stepping into the expansive living room.
The inner half of the living/dining room has a standard-height ceiling, due to the vaulted second-story loft. The exterior-oriented half shares the loft’s vaulted ceiling. Light spilling in through ground level and clerestory windows brightens the entire space. A mess-free gas fireplace nestles into one front corner. The living room segues seamlessly into the dining area. The atrium door at the juncture of these two spaces makes it easy to move meals out onto the partially covered side patio. A flush eating bar rims the counter that bounds the kitchen. Laundry appliances are nearby, in a pass-through room that links with the two-car garage.
The owners’ suite fills out the rest of the main floor. It boasts a walk-in shower, dual vanity and roomy walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms are upstairs. Each offers direct entry to the novel three-section bathroom — toilet and tub are shared, but each bedroom has its own vanity. One of the bedrooms is vaulted, as is the large bonus room.
Double doors in the Parkview’s loft open onto a charming balcony.
Associated Designs is the original source for the Parkview 30-905.
For more information or to view other designs, visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com or call (800) 634-0123.