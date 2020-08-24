The Coeur d’Alene is an exceptionally large, richly windowed, chalet-style home. A delight to behold, its expansive interior offers a multitude of gathering and private spaces.
Natural wood posts and a two-high stack of gables accented by king posts and struts create an impressively lofty entry. Custom windows accent the two front gables that flank the central foyer, all nicely set off against a backdrop of clean-lined metal roofing.
Inside, a large dining room is to the left of the vaulted foyer, and a spacious library with a gas fireplace is on the right. Ahead is a bright and spacious vaulted living room.
Wide windows flank the much larger mantled stone-veneer fireplace centered at the rear. Double doors on both sides of the room open onto the large curved patio that spans the back of the home.
Squared, natural wood columns mark the passageway that leads past the butler’s pantry to the generously sized kitchen. Two work islands add to the abundant counter space. One has a wide cook top, while the one rimmed by a raised eating bar has a prep sink.
A wide hearth fronts the roomy wood-fired baking oven on one side, and another wall of ovens is on the left. A curved wall of windows wraps around the side nook, which also has a built-in buffet and hutch, and the kitchen opens into a media room with another fireplace in a hearth room alcove.
A wine storage cellar and hobby room are further to the left. Owners’ suite luxuries include a fireplace, and both his and hers walk-in closets and bathrooms, the later with an elegant claw-foot tub.
An exercise room, and an exterior hot tub and shower, are nearby. Two vaulted bedrooms with private baths are upstairs, along with plenty of storage and a bridge overlooking the great room.
Associated Designs is the original source for the Coeur d’Alene 30-634. For more information or to view other designs, visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com.
