House of the Week cleveland

Looking at the Cleveland, what you see is a small home with a nostalgic Craftsman flavor. You might assume that it has no garage; in actuality, the garage is attached at the rear of the home.
A mere 32 feet wide, this plan is designed to fit on a narrow lot with an alley behind. A small community of similar homes could be built on minimal acreage.
The designers have packed a surprising array of popular features into living space that measures in at approximately 1,250 square feet. Family living areas, for instance, flow together from front to back, creating a sense of spaciousness that would be lost if the rooms were individually walled.
Counter and cupboard space is ample in a kitchen that is open to the dining room. There’s even a small pantry, along with a sunny space for plants in front of the sink. Standing at the stove, you can chat with guests and family members seated at the eating bar or gathered around the dining room table.
The eating bar doubles as a buffet for festive meals, and sliding glass doors brighten the dining space. If the lot is wide enough, these doors could provide access to a side patio.
Utilities are tucked in a pass-through alcove that connects the garage to the house. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms span the left side. The front bedroom could be outfitted as a den or home office. A large skylight brightens the main bathroom.
The Cleveland’s owners’ suite is small, but it boasts a roomy walk-in closet and private bathroom.
