Beguiling Craftsman accents add to the visual appeal of the Redrock, a ranch-style cottage that’s all on one level. Noteworthy features include multipaned uppers on the windows, tapered porch support columns with raised trim set on stone veneer-clad bases, and decorative supports underscoring the apex of the front gables.
The inviting covered porch spanning half of the front facade is roomy enough for a suite of outdoor furniture. Inside, natural light spills into the foyer through a sidelight plus a row of narrow panes near the top of the door.
Gathering spaces cluster together on the left, while three bedrooms and two bathrooms fill the entire right side. A roomy coat closet is immediately to the left, as you pass down the entry hall toward the living room.
Wide windows brighten the combination living and dining room at the rear. One glassy expanse slides open to access a covered patio. This spacious living/dining area is also open to the kitchen.
A peninsular eating bar marks the boundary but leaves visual access unimpeded. Working at either the sink or the cook top, you can converse with family and friends in the larger space and supervise activities, including homework. A window over the Redrock’s kitchen sink offers a side view. Laundry appliances are mere steps away, hidden but handy in a pass-through room that links the house and garage.
The owners’ suite is compact yet well appointed. Its roomy walk-in closet is right next to a private bathroom with a dual vanity, towel cabinet and good-sized shower. Secondary bedrooms share the main bathroom with the rest of the household.
Associated Designs is the original source for the Redrock 30-636. For more information or to view other designs, visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com or call (800) 634-0123.