Brick detailing, board and bat siding, and multiple rooflines add visual appeal to the Burlington, a contemporary ranchstyle home with a spacious great room. This plan has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with another room that could be an office, guest room or fourth bedroom. The side entry garage can be revised to face front if that’s preferred.
The wide-open great room fills the center section of this plan, front to back. Families naturally gravitate to this bright, attractive space. At the rear, two sets of sliding glass doors flank the fireplace. The cozy seats nestled into windowed nooks on either side of the glass doors are great for reading or doing needlework. Another window seat is tucked between two closets in the adjacent office.
In the kitchen, two islands augment the counter and storage space without breaking up the visual openness. The angled island could be outfitted as an eating bar. Standing at the kitchen sink or sitting in the eating nook, you can gaze out at the street through multipaned windows. A roomy stepin pantry provides extra space for food storage.
The nearby dining room is brightened by a bay window. Utilities and basement stairs are but steps away, along with a twosection bathroom that also serves the secondary bedrooms. The utility room is a passthrough space, convenient for carrying in groceries or cleaning up after working outside.
The Burlington’s owners’ suite has a large walkin closet and a dual vanity in the dressing area. Tub, toilet and oversized shower are in a second compartment, separated by a pocket door.
Associated Designs is the original source for the Burlington 10-255. For more information or to view other designs, visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com or call (800) 634-0123.