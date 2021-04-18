The Millburn is a duplex plan graced with country cottage charm and offers residence plenty of privacy. Garage walls are the only point of contact between the units, and even the covered patios are completely secluded. The two-story units are mirror images of each other.
Slender posts set on wood-framed bases highlight and support an entry porch capped by a low-profile gable. The slightly recessed covered porch is an ideal place for a swing or a couple of chairs. It is easy to imagine sipping lemonade here while lazing away a summer afternoon relaxing and watching the world pass by.
Inside, a handy coat closet hides in an alcove hidden behind the front door. The great room style living is open and casual. The living room is open to the kitchen and separated by a raised eating bar.
Dining room and kitchen have a seamless transition and can be opened to the covered patio by the sliding glass door along the rear wall. Light washes into the living areas through wide multipaned windows on the right.
More beams in through a smaller window over the sink. Kitchen counters and cabinets line two walls, plus the peninsular counter/eating bar. Around the corner is a half bath and laundry appliances are tucked away in the attached one car garage.
Two bedrooms and a full bathroom with linen storage and dual vanity are upstairs in each of the Millburn’s units. Both bedrooms are expanded by rectangular window bays, which could easily be built as cozy window seats with storage beneath.
Associated Designs is the original source for the Millburn 60-027. For more information or to view other designs, visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com or call (800) 634-0123.