European styling elements give a neo-traditional ambiance to the elegant and spacious Charlottesville. Families that love to entertain will find much to appreciate, and it’s no stretch to imagine a glowing bride descending the foyer’s curved staircase on her special day.
Raised stone trims the entry’s stone veneer columns, accenting its lofty arch. Keystones highlight the front windows, adding to the European look.
Inside, the staircase sweeps up the right side of the two-story foyer. The balcony/landing overlooks both the foyer and the family room, and links at one end with a roomy loft. Three bedrooms, a two-section bathroom, a storage closet and a large dormered bonus room are also on this level. Back on the ground floor, passing under the balcony brings you into a bright, breath-taking two-story family room with a wide-hearthed gas fireplace. Of the four tall multipaned windows that fill most of the rear wall, the two at center open onto a partially covered patio.
The family room is completely open to the dining room, which has a lower ceiling. Natural light washes into this large area through its rectangular window bay. A generously sized work island is all that separates the dining room from the kitchen. Multiple chefs can easily combine their culinary skills in this inviting space, and when it comes to cooking, they’ll have a whopping eight burners to choose from.
Owners’ suite luxuries include a two-section closet, huge walk-in shower, and a two-sided fireplace. Flames can be enjoyed from both the sleeping area and the roomy spa tub. The Charlottesville’s deluxe guest suite is on the opposite side of the foyer, near the large utility room, walk-in pantry and three-car garage.
Associated Designs is the original source for the Charlottesville 30-650.
