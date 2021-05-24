Beguiling Craftsman detailing defines the Logan, but you could also make a case for it being an updated ranch home. The plan’s compact footprint makes the home economical to build and maintain, while the wide-open gathering space inside is designed to enhance family living.
Three tapered columns outline the porch, each firmly seated on a framed-out base with a central panel of shake-textured siding. Shake siding also covers the triangular fronts of the two street-facing gables, both of which are highlighted by decorative corbels at their peaks. The hallmark Craftsman windows that look out onto the front porch are echoed by rows of small panes at the tops of the entry and garage doors. Proceeding down the foyer, you pass by openings that lead to bedrooms on the left and a coat closet on the right, before stepping into the bright and spacious family living area. Wide windows fill most of the rear wall, where a gas fireplace nestles in one corner. The dining room sliding door opens to access a covered patio that could be screened.
A raised eating bar rims the peninsular counter that bounds the kitchen. Friends and family seated here can chat with kitchen workers without getting in the way, and individuals who are cooking or cleaning up can keep tabs on activities throughout the gathering space. Laundry appliances are nearby, in a pass-through utility room linked to the garage. The owners’ suite is also at the rear. It boasts a deep walk-in closet and a two-section bathroom with an oversized shower and dual vanity. The Logan’s secondary bedrooms, too, line up on the left, where they share the main bathroom. The front bedroom is the larger of the two.
Associated Designs is the original source for the Logan 30-720. For more information, visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com.
or call (800) 634-0123.