The Shiloh’s welcoming and nostalgic appearance is a blend of handsome posts and charming multipaned windows. This compact, country house plan feels spacious, with a generously sized bonus room over the garage adding to the possibilities.
The cozy front porch leads into the foyer which is naturally bright from sidelights and a transom. On the right is a coat closet while an opening to the left leads straight into the living room.
The living room is expanded by a large bay window, making the front wall more glass than wall. The amount of light let in will make it rarely necessary to use artificial light during the day. However, when night falls or skies turn gray, dancing flames in the fireplace can provide warmth and cheer.
You can even enjoy those flames while working at the kitchen sink. The wall separating the living room from the kitchen has an opening at the sink with a 42” high wall.
The kitchen is designed for efficiency, with the sink, stove and refrigerator laid out in a tight triangle.
Counter space is ample, extended by a long peninsula that can double as the dining room’s buffet.
The sliding glass door in the dining room leads out to the covered patio which could be screened, if desired.
A mere step away is the laundry room. With its pass-through design it connects the kitchen and garage. The two-car garage offers extra room for storage and a work bench. There is even a second staircase that connects the garage to the bonus room above.
The Shiloh’s main floor owners’ suite boasts a large walk-in shower. Other amenities include: a large walk-in closet, dual vanity and private toilet. Three upper bedrooms share a two-section bathroom that also has twin sinks.
Associated Designs is the original source for the Shiloh 30-837. For more information or to view other designs, visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com or call (800) 634-0123.