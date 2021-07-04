Soaring arches blend with custom stone masonry in the Brynwood, creating a visually intriguing front facade. Decorative gable supports and Craftsman-style windows add to the allure.
Bright and spacious gathering spaces fill most of the ground floor in this estate-size, three-level plan. Bedrooms are upstairs, and a three-car garage, plus a wealth of extra storage space, are below, accessed via a down-sloping driveway on the left.
Natural light washes into the lofty foyer through sidelights and an elliptical arched transom. Straight ahead is a vaulted, richly glassed great room. On the foyer’s left side, a wide opening leads into a large dining room. To the right, an alcove holds a large walk-in coat closet and convenient powder room, which is linked to a larger bathroom, and a hobby or guest room. Pocket doors at the rear of the dining room can reveal or conceal a passageway to the naturally sunny kitchen. The bayed nook is more window than wall, and additional glass in front of the sink offers views of the patio and rear yard. A cozy window seat fills one side of the nook; a pantry and built-in desk nestle into the other. This area is also richly supplied with storage and counter space. Utilities are nearby, along with a toilet and an even larger pantry.
Upstairs, skylights brighten the Brynwood’s luxurious vaulted owners’ suite. Amenities here include: a huge walk-in closet, posh bathroom, a private balcony deck with hot tub, and a study.
Two more bedrooms share a two-section bathroom. A vaulted loft with a balcony provides ample separation between the owners’ suite and secondary bedrooms. It could be outfitted as a study.
