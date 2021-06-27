Raised brick planters and a lofty brick-columned portico give a sense of solidity to the Westbrook, a spacious contemporary ranch-style home that offers a wide selection of living environments. The partially enclosed front courtyard is ideal for a pond with a small waterfall.
Sidelights and transom windows frame the door in the elegant entrance. Leaded or stained glass would be nicely showcased here. Entering, you find yourself in an octagonal foyer with an 11-foot tray ceiling.
The library and parlor also have 11-foot ceilings. The dining room has a step-tray ceiling (as does the parlor) that’s nearly 10 feet high, and a built-in buffet/hutch. In the kitchen, a work island and large walk-in pantry add to the space provided by cupboards and counters on three sides. Windows brighten the area while columns mark the boundary between kitchen and vaulted family room.
French doors open on a charming side courtyard where brick columns support an overhead arbor of open beams. Another set of French doors leads to a large partially covered rear patio.
A long plant shelf spans the passageway leading to the secondary bedrooms. Each of these bedrooms has a boxed-bay window seat with storage below. Occupants share a large bathroom that has two basins.
Amenities in the luxurious owners’ suite include a huge walk-in closet and large bathroom with walk-in shower, spa tub, enclosed toilet and double vanity.
Utilities are centrally located in a large utility room that’s as easy to access from the Westbrook’s three-car garage as it is from the family room.
