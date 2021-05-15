As the Kodiak amply illustrates, log cabins just keep getting better. This modern log home blends rustic appeal with all the amenities you’d expect to find in a contemporary home. The plan is designed for construction on a lot with a down slope on the view side.
An array of windows sparkle across the central section, which has a traditional A-frame shape. The home’s entry is on the opposite side, where you come in through a vaulted and covered porch, rimmed by slender log handrails. Entering, you step into the expansive great room, where an abundance of light washes in through windows on two levels. The room is vaulted on the vista side, and a free-standing wood stove nestles into the left corner by the windows.
On the right, the great room is open to a vaulted, C-shaped kitchen. Counters and cupboards wrap around parts of three sides, while a cook-top work island anchors the center. The kitchen offers side and rear views, while more light spills down through a skylight.
A kitchen door leads onto a wide suspended deck that spans the rear, ideal for outdoor living when the weather allows. The kitchen also links to an exceptionally roomy pantry and a utility room with direct access to the garage. A convenient powder room is right around the corner.
The vaulted owner’s suite fills the opposite wing. It, too, offers deck access and yet another set of windows with magnificent views. A skylight brightens the bathroom, which is located next to a deep walk-in closet. Everything upstairs in the Kodiak is vaulted, including the loft, bedroom, bathroom, and walk-in closet. A richly windowed, unfinished daylight basement is below.
Associated Designs is the original source for the Kodiak 30-697. For more information or to view other designs, visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com or call (800) 634-0123.