Families who enjoy covered porches will find plenty to admire in the Atkinson. A wide railed porch wraps around three sides of this roomy and relaxed contemporary country-style home.
The spacious kitchen at its core is both open and enclosed. Standing at the sink, you can be a part of whatever is going on in the great room.
At the same time, guests in the dining room and great room won’t be able to see much of the unavoidable food preparation clutter.
The cook top is built into a long work island with a small raised eating bar at the end.
Pantry, oven, and microwave are adjacent to the utility room. Windows on three sides brighten the bayed nook, and French doors open onto a skylit covered patio that joins the house to the garage. The near section of this side-entry garage is designed for use as an office, workshop or hobby room.
A dramatic two-story ceiling adds to the sense of spaciousness in the great room. French doors capped by arched clerestory windows flank the fireplace, bathing the room in natural light that is somewhat muted by the covered porch. Double doors open into a vaulted owners’ suite with a large bathroom. Luxuries include a spa tub, private toilet, walk-in closet, double vanity and glass-block-enclosed shower.
On the second floor of the Atkinson, a wrap-around balcony overlooks the great room.
A bathroom connects the two bedrooms, both of which offer plenty of closet space. In the rear bedroom, a cozy window seat nestles into the alcove between the two closets.
Associated Designs is the original source for the Atkinson 30-060. For more information or to view other designs, visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com or call (800) 634-0123.