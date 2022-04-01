Leonard Sefing Jr. wasn’t the first patriot to lie about his age to serve his country.
He may be the only one to later be immortalized nationwide as the symbol of his generation’s war.
Heeding the call to “Remember the Maine!,” the Allentown teenager was determined to fight as America jousted with the Spanish in the Caribbean in 1898.
The battleship Maine had exploded in the harbor at Havana. Though it never was proved, many suspected it was sunk by the Spaniards.
So began the Spanish-American War.
Only 17 when he went to enlist, Sefing wasn’t fazed when the recruiter asked how old he was.
“I’ll be 22 in August,” he said.
“He never asked me August of what year and I never told him,” Sefing later recalled.
He joined the 4th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry, a division of the National Guard of Pennsylvania. Sefing served in Puerto Rico, which America won in the subsequent peace treaty, then returned home.
Soon after, renowned sculptor Theo Alice Ruggles Kitson planned a monument to honor those who had served.
But who would be the ideal model?
A nationwide competition was launched. Photos were submitted from everywhere.
A photographer in Allentown entered one of Sefing. Kitson loved it.
Sefing became the likeness for the statue.
It is named “The Hiker” because that’s what the infantry were called during that brief war. They hiked long distances, often through jungles and swamps in scorching sun and tropical rains.
The original memorial was dedicated at the University of Minnesota in 1906. In the following decades, more than 50 copies were erected around the country, including along the famed Memorial Avenue leading to Arlington National Cemetery.
There are four in Pennsylvania: Allentown, Pottsville, Shamokin and Lebanon.
Allentown’s is on a small grassy triangle in the West End off Tilghman Street.
The statue and plaque don’t mention Sefing. Maybe some who know the story recognize him as a local boy, though his identity likely is a mystery to most people generations later.
I suspect very few people know that his likeness stands in honor elsewhere, too, from Maine to California.
I became aware of it only after the Pennsylvania National Guard wrote about it recently.
“It’s really an important story,” said Joe Garrera, executive director of the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum and Lehigh County Historical Society.
“It shows you how something can have a national scale and very few people have any knowledge of it whatsoever. Everything we drive by, we take for granted and don’t know how important it can be.”
Sefing served from May to November, 1898.
His obituary in The Morning Call doesn’t mention the statue. But it recounts a few stories he previously had shared about his war experience, including how he lied when enlisting. And why Sefing and his colleagues once dined well at the front.
During a rainstorm, his unit mistook stray steers for Spanish soldiers. They opened fire when the steers ignored Sefing’s commands to halt.
“We had fresh beef for a couple of weeks,” Sefing recalled.
Later in his service, battle seemed to be imminent. Spanish troops had gathered on a hill overlooking the Americans’ camp. Then the Spaniards raised a white flag. The peace treaty had been signed.
After the war, Sefing returned home and worked as a jeweler and car salesman.
He briefly served in World War I, where he had a chance encounter with future president Dwight Eisenhower. Sefing served under him and one day entered his quarters by mistake. They talked for two hours, according to his obituary.
Sefing was active in Allentown’s association for Spanish-American War veterans. Founded in 1899, it was known as George H. Schwartz Camp No. 2. It was named after Pvt. George Schwartz, of Allentown, the first member of Company D, Fourth Regiment, Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry, who died during the war.
Schwartz perished only 12 days after enlisting, during training in Chickamauga, Ga. Morning Call archives say he took ill. A typhoid epidemic was running through the camp at the time.
The association once had nearly 500 members. It provided services and social opportunities to veterans of what was known as the “Splendid Little War.”
It helped members file military pension claims with the federal government and lobbied for additional hospitalization and health care benefits, according to newsletters that survive in the archives at the heritage museum.
The association made sure that sick members, who always were described in newsletters as “comrades,” received regular visitors. It mourned those who passed. It held banquets, picnics and parties. It participated in parades and commemorated Memorial Day.
Sefing rose to become camp commander. He was among the association’s final members. He died in 1971 at age 90.
He lives on through “The Hiker.”
The statue is about 8 feet tall. Shirt sleeves rolled up, Sefing stands holding a rifle across his hips, his right index finger on the trigger, an ammunition belt across his waist.
His pouch, labeled “US VOL,” is slung over his right shoulder and across his back; his canteen over the left shoulder. He wears a soft brimmed hat and knee-high boots.
In addition to honoring veterans of the Spanish-American War, the statue also honors those who fought in other conflicts around the same time — the Boxer Rebellion in China and the Philippine-American War.
Allentown’s statue was dedicated on Oct. 10, 1937 at the Spanish War Veterans’ Memorial Plot. It’s a triangle of grass along Tilghman Street, between North 28th Street and College Heights Boulevard.
The Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum and Lehigh County Historical Society thankfully have preserved a lot of information about the statue.
The archives include a photo of the dedication ceremony; an announcement and invitation to it; and a program.
Current Allentown residents may not recognize the area when they see the photo. The black-and-white panoramic shows how rural it once was. Fields and trees surround the statues. Only a few houses are visible nearby.
But Leonard Sefing Jr. still stands tall today, keeping silent sentry in his city.