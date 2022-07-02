Want to experience the best of the outdoors this summer but not have to pitch a tent in the woods?
A treehouse Airbnb, located in Huntingdon, is tucked away on 25 private acres of forest near Greenwood Furnace State Park, about 15 miles from Penn State’s main campus. Owners Stan and Gina Zeamer built the house in 2012 with the help of their nine grandchildren.
The idea came from their grandson Conner, after Stan offered to join him in “an adventure of his choice.” With extra materials from their house and help from an architect and friend, Roy Macariola, the treehouse was built.
The family even built a 700-foot zip line from the treehouse (open only to family and friends) named “The Zeamer Zip 9” after the grandchildren.
The treehouse served as a guesthouse and family project until Carina Zook, a family friend of the owners, suggested putting the property on Airbnb last year.
Now Zook hosts the property, coordinating with guests, cleaning the house and setting up bookings.
“It’s unique, which draws in people,” Zook said. “It’s not your typical everyday house that you can rent.”
The house sleeps five, with two single beds, a double bed and a downstairs guest room. It also features an outdoor rain shower and a large outdoor fire pit.
Both Stan Zeamer and Zook suggest all guests stop at the entrance to the treehouse driveway and take a look out at the meadow, which the treehouse and the Zeamer’s home both face.
The treehouse has openings throughout the summer and fall.
Here’s some more information about the unique place to stay.
What to bring: Bug spray and comfortable, durable shoes
Parking: Free parking on the property
Places to eat nearby: Couch’s Subs & Grocery, The Naked Egg Cafe, Wildflower Cafe
Other places to visit nearby: Local hiking trails, Greenwood Furnace State Park, Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center, Allen Seeger Nature Preserve and The Arboretum at Penn State
Who’s it for: Families, friends and nature lovers.
However, due to the terrain and steps, it may not be accessible to those with mobility issues.