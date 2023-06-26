The Indiana Art Association has two upcoming oil painting workshops being offered by Jonelle Summerfield, a local artist and instructor.
The first, on still life painting, will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 29 at The Artists Hand Gallery Studio.
Next up is plein air painting at Yellow Creek State Park on Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon.
According to Faye Kershishnik, IAA president/classes and programs chair, both workshops are for serious painters of all skill levels.
Summerfield is an oil painter from Indiana, Pa., with a degree in interior design from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She credits her mother, Jolene Joyner, as being her first and most influential art teacher. She has studied with numerous other artists whom she also admires.
Summerfield sells her work through online art galleries and has exhibited in Indiana, Latrobe, Ligonier, Pittsburgh and New York City.
According to Summerfield, her paintings are inspired by her travels, her hobbies, domestic scenes and her cats. The goal of her work is to depict the good things in life to provide relief from a chaotic world.
Kershishnik said the still life painting workshop will cover selecting a still life subject, lighting, composition, materials and the stages of completing the painting. A short walking trip to the nearby farmer’s market for subject matter may be included. Summerfield will also share ideas for final presentation — including varnishing, framing and hanging.
The cost of the still life painting workshop is $60 for IAA members and $75 for non-members. Some materials are included in the price. Registration deadline is July 21 with no refunds after this date.
Summerfield will teach plein air painting at Yellow Creek State Park at the North Shore/Boat Launch area of Yellow Creek State Park. Kershishnik said the session will include instruction on materials, composition, lighting and subject selection. Summerfield will demonstrate her approach to painting a plein air landscape. Participants will have painting time for their own work with instructor attention as needed. Final presentation, including varnishing, framing and hanging will be discussed. There are weather contingency plans in the event of bad weather.
The cost of Plein Air Painting at Yellow Creek State Park is $50 for IAA members and $65 for non-members. Some materials are included in the price. Sign-up deadline for this workshop is July 28 with no refunds after this date. Additional details on both workshops may be found by visiting the IAA website at https://www. indianaartassociation.org/ under the classes tab or by following the Indiana Art Association on Facebook. A supplies list will be sent after signup.
Registration and PayPal payment for both workshops may be done at the IAA website https://www.indi anaartassociation.org/ or by mailing a check with an attached note including name(s), home and email addresses, phone number and workshop name. Mail to Indiana Art Association, PO Box 448, Indiana, PA 15701.
Space is limited, early sign-ups are encouraged for both workshops.
Questions can be emailed to Kershishnik at indianaartassociation.president@gmail.com or call her at (724) 254-1618.
