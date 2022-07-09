The Indiana Garden Club recently awarded Donna Wyatt with its first ever Garden of the Month award.
Wyatt, a native of Indiana, has been tending her garden for more than 20 years. She says that she cares for her flowers every day in some capacity. Don’t ask her to name a favorite flower or part of her garden, though. “I just love flowers,” she said.
Some special parts of Wyatt’s garden include purple petunias, in memory of her daughter, and portulacas, in honor of her grandmother.
This is the first Garden of the Month award given to a community member in the history of the club’s existence. Chairman of the Indiana Garden Club committee, Pat Prushnok, was inspired by the garden club in Punxsutawney, which nominates and awards community members for their gardens.
She knew she wanted to introduce this tradition to the Indiana Garden Club.
Committee member Deb Stumpf said, “We want to recognize community members who have spent their own time beautifying the community.”
To gather candidates for the award, committee members drove around the area and snapped photos of gardens that caught their eye. They collected their photos and narrowed down a winner from there.
Winners receive a sign from the Indiana Garden Club that they can place in their garden or yard for the month.
The Indiana Garden Club was founded in 1930 and currently has more than 30 members. There are no qualifications or requirements to join the Indiana Garden Club. Meetings are held on the third Monday of each month.
“Everyone is welcome,” said committee member Fran Fails. “Whether you’re a master at gardening or a novice, it doesn’t matter.”
The Indiana Garden Club would like to encourage community members to nominate local gardens. You can do so by emailing iginformation@gmail.com or by calling (724) 541-4318.