The Indiana Garden Club recently awarded Colleen Wakefield with the Garden of the Month award for August.
Wakefield is retired and enjoys not only gardening but also photography.
“Flowers are my subject,” she said. She loves to photograph her lilies and zinnias.
Several years ago, she took a class through Penn State Extension to become a Master Gardener.
“I enjoy educating myself about gardening,” she said. “I’ve always liked flowers since I was a kid. We lived in the country so I was surrounded by them.”
Several years ago, Wakefield took care of a similar garden in her mother’s yard.
“I can remember my mom saying, ‘Don’t be turning my yard into all flowers!’ Eventually she eased up and the yard became a garden of flowers.”
When her mother died of COVID-19 in November of 2020, Wakefield managed to transplant flowers from her mother’s yard to that of her sister, Kelly Wakefield, who she lives with currently.
She has always liked photography as well, but her interest grew when digital cameras hit the market.
Wakefield spends hours a day in her garden, taking care of the plants, as well as taking pictures.
“It’s a great hobby,” she said. “When people say they don’t have anything to do when they retire, I would tell them to garden. Keeps me busy!”
She has spread eclectic knick knacks all throughout the garden, including (but not limited to) disco balls, mushrooms, signs, chairs, stones and fabric figures that she dresses up seasonally. These serve as great accent pieces for her photography.
She especially enjoys the blooming period of the gardening process. Her favorite flower to plant is cockscomb.
She loves the privacy that the front part of her garden provides.
“I love to share my plants,” she added. “I have way too many, so I give them away.”
Her advice for those interested in gardening is to plant native plants.
“Go online and research plants and flowers native to Pennsylvania,” she said.
“They already grow here and are used to this specific climate, which helps a lot.”
Wakefield would like to thank Kelly for allowing her to turn the yard into a garden.
“My garden gives me memories of my mom and the garden of flowers she allowed me to have,” she said. “I wish she was here to see it.
“My not so perfect garden is perfectly beautiful!”
The Indiana Garden Club would like to encourage community members to nominate local gardens. You can do so by emailing igcinformation@gmail.com or by calling (724) 541-4318.
