The Indiana Garden Club awarded Linda Lightfoot with the Garden of the Month award for July.
The Garden of the Month program was introduced last year by the Indiana Garden Club. Committee members of the club peruse the town and select an exemplary local garden to honor with a sign that the winner can keep in their garden or yard for the month.
Lightfoot, an Indiana local, has lived at her current residence for five years. Her garden curls around the side of the house and into the backyard, featuring an array of different plants and flowers.
“We’ve had all of our homes redone by landscapers,” she said. “I just think gardens make a house look really nice. I’ve always enjoyed gardening.”
Although she can’t choose a favorite part of her garden, Lightfoot loves her yellow lilies.
In terms of her advice for new gardeners, Lightfoot said, “Find a landscaper! It’s overwhelming to start, but they can help you get what you need. Then you get to take care of everything.”
Lightfoot recently went on vacation and some weeds sprouted while she was away.
“It’ll take me some time to get rid of those,” she said.
In addition to plants and flowers, her garden features other quirky pieces, including two statuettes of a monkey, with one covering their eyes and the other covering their mouth.
They symbolize two parts of the Japanese proverbial principle of, “Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil.”
The Indiana Garden Club was founded in 1930 and currently has more than 30 members. There are no qualifications or requirements to join the club. Meetings are held on the third Monday of each month. Recently the club organized a progressive dinner party, in which the group ate a meal with the courses distributed at several different member’s houses, giving them an opportunity to tour and enjoy one another’s gardens.
The club is holding a free flower show with the theme “Wonders of Nature” on Friday, Aug. 4 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana County Conservation District Building, 435 Hamill Road, White Township. The event is open to the public.
The Indiana Garden Club would like to encourage community members to nominate local gardens for future award consideration. You can do so by emailing igcinformation@gmail.com or by calling (724) 541-4318.
