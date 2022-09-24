The Indiana Garden Club recently awarded Jennifer Van Weiren with the September Garden of the Month award.
Van Weiren has been working on her current garden for more than two years, ever since moving to the residence with her husband. At her previous residence in Indiana, Van Weiren had a neighbor for 10 years by the name of Ellen Chin, whom she credits with teaching her how to garden.
“I knew nothing when I started,” said Van Weiren. “Ellen would always take the time to walk me through her garden and explain everything. She’s a really good friend of mine, and she has a gorgeous garden of her own. She was so giving of her plants.”
As a working therapist, Van Weiren comes home and treats gardening as her own form of therapy.
“Working with humans and seeing change or growth is a far slower process,” she said. “But flowers bloom and respond quickly to change. It’s cool to see.”
“I work on the garden every day,” she said. “I come out in the morning with my coffee and deadhead as much as I can. After work, I can’t wait to come out and see what’s different. It never feels like work. It’s really relaxing for me.”
“I always try to have something blooming. I love a garden where there’s always something new popping up,” she said.
Like most gardeners, Van Wieren cannot pin down her favorite flower, but she does have a favorite fragrance.
“I like the smell of the hyssop the most,” she said. “It’s a different type of smell; it’s hard to describe! It’s a pretty flower, and the smell is amazing. I like to walk in the garden and just crush it in my hands. I try to put a lot of really fragrant flowers by the gate so that when people walk by they can smell it. There’s lavender and hyssop and sage.”
In terms of other inspirations, Van Weiren credits God.
“I’m just thankful He made such a variety. He could have chosen to make just one flower, but He made so many different kinds. So many different textures and colors.”
When asked if she had any gardening advice, Van Weiren said, “Be careful of aggressive plants.”
Aggressive plants have really strong root systems that intrude on other plants and flowers. It’s difficult to create boundaries and pull them out of the ground well.
“At my last house I had mistakenly planted some aggressive varieties of plants and it messed up a lot of stuff in the garden,” she said, “but at this house I’m thankful because I got to start with a clean slate when we moved here.”
“I’ve extended the beds every year,” she added. “My husband jokes that we’re going to end up with no grass in our yard.
“I love to cut flowers for my friends, especially when my friends aren’t doing well or having a tough time. So I like to have lots of variety to make different types of bouquets,” she said.
The dahlia flowers in Van Weiren’s garden specifically caught the eye of the Indiana Garden Club committee. Dahlia is a genus of bushy tuberous herbaceous perennial plants, native to Mexico and Central America. They are garden “relatives” of the sunflower, daisy, chrysanthemum and zinnia. Dahlia bulbs are planted in the spring and flower in late summer and early fall. They come in many colors and varieties and are wonderful in cut flower bouquets.
The Indiana Garden Club was founded in 1930 and currently has more than 30 members. There are no qualifications or requirements to join the garden club. Meetings are held on the third Monday of every month.
Community members are encouraged to nominate local gardens. You can do so by emailing igcinformation@gmail.com or calling (724) 541-4318.