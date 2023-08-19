Last year, Dr. Scott Moore, chair of the Department of History at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, praised traveling exhibits as a different venue for experiencing history, one that many people find more engaging and lifelike.
As a result, he added, they then explore the subject on their own.
At the time, he was discussing the heralded “Pompeii” showcase at Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh.
Moore says his observation very much applies to the Science Center’s current presentation, the international touring exhibition, “VIKINGS: Warriors of the North Sea.”
It continues through Sept. 4 and then returns to Denmark.
It is, the Science Center emphasizes, the last chance to enter the Viking Age and examine more than 140 rare Viking artifacts from the National Museum of Denmark, some never seen in the United States, such as centuries-old bracelets, brooches, pendants, swords, axes, clothing and much more. The collection also includes personal care items such as a comb — which Vikings are credited with inventing — tweezers and an ear wax scoop.
The exhibition features a life-size replica of a Viking boat and a map detailing the expeditions Vikings took throughout Europe without using a compass.
It’s said that these recent archaeological discoveries being showcased shed new light on the Viking Age, dispelling long-held stereotypes about its people, traditions and influence.
Visitors are asked to prepare to be captivated by the true history of Vikings and encounter a Viking “warrior” each Sunday in August from noon to 3 p.m. in this exhibition.
Those attending can meet actor Aeyron Moore from the Science Center’s VIKINGS commercial in the exhibition.
This bonus opportunity is complete with selfie and autograph opportunities.
“I would certainly recommend the exhibit,” says Moore, who spent this summer working with several archaeological projects in Europe.
He teaches ancient history (Greek and Roman) and his research focuses on the island of Cyprus in the Roman period.
“Watching documentaries with my father and reading history books, like the ‘We Were There’ series or biographies, is what sparked my interest in ancient history and archaeology,” he says.
A MISUNDERSTOOD CULTURE
Viking culture is often misunderstood because of the focus of television and film on the violent raiding aspect of the culture, he says.
“Fortunately, archaeological work on Viking culture has helped round out our knowledge of this civilization.”
“While the Vikings are typically portrayed as savage raiders who pillaged and looted coastal communities, their society was much more complex than that,” Moore adds. “Raiding certainly played an important economic and social role in Viking society, but so did farming, trading, metal working and exploring. They were excellent navigators and shipwrights, as well as excellent storytellers.”
The Vikings, through trade and raiding, influenced cultures from England to Normandy to Scandinavia to Russia, he says.
“For example, the Viking raids in England led to the development of fortified settlements known as burgs, and they even founded the city of Dublin,” Moore said.
“The Norse sagas, collections of stories and poetry, have influenced modern authors, such as Tolkien.”
Peter Pentz, National Museum of Denmark curator, said, “We hope by bringing these artifacts from Denmark to Pittsburgh it will encourage and stimulate interests both in youth and elderly.”
“I can boast that the museum has one of the finest, perhaps the finest, collection of Viking artifacts in the world, and we are happy to share with you at Carnegie Science Center.”
Moore says children in particular enjoy the opportunity to see the traveling exhibits and artifacts up close.
VIKINGS DOMINATE POP CULTURE
Pentz also hopes these recent archaeological discoveries that are showcased shed new light on the Viking Age, dispelling long-held stereotypes about its people, traditions, and influence.
“Vikings dominate pop culture today, but they are often misrepresented and misunderstood. We hope this exhibition shares the true nature of the Scandinavians we know as Vikings,” says Jason C. Brown, Henry Buhl Jr., Director of Carnegie Science Center.
“What they created and accomplished entailed science, technology, engineering and math skill, and yielded productive results.”
“Through our market research, we learned that the Pittsburgh community is interested in archaeological exhibitions. We are particularly excited to host this exhibition because it has fascinating historical and scientific significance.”
Visitors can build a Viking ship using a touch screen, interact with a Norseman through augmented reality, test the balance between the blade and the handle of a replica Viking sword, and play a digital version of a popular Viking strategy game that pre-dates the introduction of chess in Europe.
“VIKINGS: Warriors of the North Sea” is displayed in PPG Science Pavilion. Visit carnegiesciencecenter.org/exhibits/vikings to purchase tickets and to learn more.
Rex Rutkoski is a regional, national and international freelance writer based in the Pittsburgh suburbs of Freeport, Pa. He can be reached at rexrutkoski@gmail.com.
