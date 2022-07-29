The Indiana Lions Club will hold a Friends and Family Inside/Outside Garage Sale at the Lions Health Camp from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out) on Aug. 6. The sale is open to community participation and the club is charging $10 per table, with indoor and outdoor space available.
Indoor set up can begin on Aug. 5, and anyone who wishes to participate can bring articles to sell on that day.
There will be a mini basket raffle on Saturday also, and there will be food items to purchase at the sale as well. Hotdogs with a variety of condiments, assorted chips, cookies and drinks will be available.
Anyone who is interested in having a table(s) at the sale should get in touch with Mariann McGee, club president, or Beth Irwin, club treasurer, to reserve a space by calling (724) 397-9719 or (724) 463-3486. The last day to reserve a space is Wednesday. All items not sold must be removed from the clubhouse on Saturday evening, after the sale.
Craft House to be held at library
The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information call (724) 465-8841.
Flag football championship to be held
Indiana Women’s Flag Football Annual Championship Saturday will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Mack Park Fairground Fields. Come out and support the women of IWFF by doing what we love best, watching football, drinking beer and eating delicious food.
Son Day to be held
Son Day in the Park will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Sherman St. Park, Clymer. This is a free annual event that includes music, food, kiddie korner with crafts, a puppet theater, balloon art and blow-ups.
Mushroom walk set
A “Bioluminescent Fungi Walk: Mushrooms that Glow in the Dark” will be presented from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Yellow Creek State Park Environmental Learning Center, 170 Route 259, Penn Run.
Venture out with Shane Miller, park educator, on the trails in the hunt for the illusive bioluminescent fungi. On this journey, we will be hiking ¾ of a mile along dark trails.
Please bring a folding chair, water and insect repellent. This program is for ages 10 and older.
Space is limited, so registration is required by emailing Lisa Meadows at limeadows@pa.gov with your name, phone number and number in party. Group size is limited to four.