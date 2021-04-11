A bright stucco facade and high, arched windows give the Mediterranean-style Corsica a beguilingly sunny look. Keystones add a classic touch, centered on garage-door lintels and at the apexes of all five majestic front arches.
Passing through the lofty arched porch, you step into an exceptionally bright entry. Natural light washes in through sidelights as well as a graceful half-circle transom. All of these windows are gridded, echoing the patterns seen in the other arched windows.
The foyer’s ceiling soars 13 feet in height. A recessed display niche lines its right side, opposite a set of ornamental columns that flank the living room’s wide opening.
Stacked windows fill the great room’s rear wall. The top edge of the upper windows forms a gentle arch. Built-in cabinetry on both sides of the gas fireplace can be used to house a home entertainment center, or put to other purposes.
The roomy combination kitchen/dining room is wide open to the great room. Counters, a desk, pantry, sink and appliances wrap around two walls, while a large cook-top work island rimmed by a flush eating bar sits at center. Another much larger pantry is nearby, along the hallway that leads to a bathroom, utility room, and a den with a bay window and patio access.
The Corsica’s dining room offers access to a partially covered section of the patio, as does another glass door across the way in the bayed owners’ suite. Other features there include his-and-hers walk-in closets and a deluxe bathroom with twin vanities, walk-in shower, deep soaking tub and totally private toilet.
Two more bedrooms and bathrooms are upstairs, along with a storage room.
