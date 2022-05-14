Thirteen was the lucky number on the PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, ice Sunday afternoon, May 8.
No, it had nothing to do with hockey, though the Penguins are in the midst of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and the ice they used to beat the New York Rangers the previous night was still in place Sunday as the Stars on Ice, featuring 13 members of the current United States Olympic Figure Skating Team, delivered a game-winning performance of their own in the traveling show’s return to live performance after a two-year COVID break.
They are the most decorated group of American figure skaters in the past two decades.
The delightful, skillfully entertaining two-hour program starred gold medalist Nathan Chen, who lived up to his billing as the best-of-the-best.
Solo, pair and group routines, skated to a variety of contemporary music, wowed the enthusiastic Mother’s Day audience.
BABY, IT’S COLD INSIDE!
Their warmth was in stark contrast to the extremely cold temperature in the venue, the coldest this reviewer could remember at PPG Paints or the old Civic Arena. Perhaps it was necessary to preserve the ice in top condition for Monday’s fourth game in the Penguins-Rangers series (Go Louie!).
Chen blended well in the group performances and a role as an enthusiastic member of that stellar ice team.
In addition to Nathan Chen, the 2022 Olympic Gold and Silver medalist, three-time World Champion, and six-time and reigning U.S. Champion, the line-up included 2022 Olympic Silver and Bronze medalists, four-time World medalists and three-time U.S. Champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue; 2022 Olympic silver medalists, 2022 World Champions and U.S. Champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier; 2022 Olympic Silver medalists, three-time World medalists and three-time and reigning U.S. Champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates; 2022 Olympic Silver medalist, two-time World medalist and three-time U.S. Silver medalist Vincent Zhou; and 2022 Olympic Silver medalist and U.S. Champion Karen Chen.
THE AUDIENCE WAS ‘THUNDERSTRUCK’
The program opened with aural group drama, AC/DC’s powerful “Thunderstruck” and concluded two hours later with an extended crowd-pleasing medley of Elton John hits interpreted by the group.
It was a fine and timely choice for the group to skate to “What a Wonderful World” in opening the second half of the show.
Vincent Zhou’s interpretation of Don McLean’s classic “Vincent” (“Starry, Starry Night”) was sensitive and powerful, as was Karen Chen’s skate to Mariah Carey’s uplifting “Hero” and its inspirational lyrics:
“So when you feel like hope is gone
Look inside you and be strong
And you’ll finally see the truth
That a hero lies in you”
Every number, in fact, was well executed by the skaters.
In an interview the week before, Nathan Chen said he believes the ongoing attraction to figure skating is the fact that “it’s sport and art combined and is such a unique way of packaging the two.”
It certainly was Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.
Rex Rutkoski is a regional, national and international freelance writer based in the Pittsburgh suburbs of Freeport, Pa. He can be reached at rexrut koski@gmail.com.