The Indiana Garden Club recently awarded Michelle Lewis with the second ever Garden of the Month award.
On a street featuring several lovely gardens, the Indiana Garden Club Committee was drawn to one in particular: the home of Brian and Michelle Lewis.
For Michelle Lewis, her garden is her reprieve from the digital world. As someone who works in IT, she finds herself attached to technology and screens throughout the day.
“My garden is my place to de-stress and take my mind off work, to connect with the natural world. I enjoy it a lot,” she said.
Some of her earliest memories include her grandmother teaching her about gardening.
“My grandma had a flower bed that wrapped around her house, similar to my own. I remember walking through it with my mom, and my grandma telling me about each flower, when it blooms, if it loves the sun or shade, what it can be used for, that sort of thing.”
Lewis has been gardening nearly 30 years. Her current garden has been a work in progress since she moved to that residence with her husband 17 years ago.
“It started with just a couple of shrubs and plants here and there, but each year I would keep adding more and more.”
An expansive garden such as Lewis’ requires consistency and work. She can spend up to two hours outside every day tending her garden. She waters, deadheads, plants new seeds and does any other necessary chores. In addition to her flower garden, Lewis tends a vegetable garden in the back of her house.
“It’s all a labor of love,” she said.
“I lost both my mother and grandmother, and they were the ones who gave me the foundation of gardening and taught me what I know. I think about them a lot while I’m out here.”
While it’s not easy for Lewis to narrow down her favorite flower, she does have a favorite section of her garden.
“I know everybody comments on the front part of the garden that you can see from the street,” she said, “but I kind of like the spots in the back. The smaller, cottage-like portions.”
Difficulties with the weather this summer have increased the amount of time Lewis has to put toward gardening.
“The weather has been a challenge this year, with all the heat and dryness,” she said.
“During a rainy summer, I don’t have to be outside checking on things as much. But I spend quite a bit of time out here.”
In terms of the gardening process as a whole, Lewis loves to start seeds.
“Starting seeds and watching them grow and then transplanting them is my favorite part,” she said. “I love to container garden. Transplanting the seeds into interesting pots is always a fun part of the process for me.”
When asked if she had any gardening advice, Lewis said, “Use natural fertilizer if you can. Be consistent with your watering and make sure to deadhead. It seems like the more you deadhead, the more blooms you’re going to get.”
Lewis does not just enjoy the beauty of her flowers. She takes a functional approach to her gardening as well.
“I love being able to produce something,” she said. “I utilize as much as I can. For example, I’ll dry the sunflowers and use them for birdseed. I take my lavender plants and use them in my soaps and candles, and even my cookies.”
In addition to gardening, Lewis’ hobbies include making soaps, candles and sashays. She also enjoys canning and baking.
A prominent flower in Lewis’ garden specifically caught the eye of the Indiana Garden Club Committee. It is called the Echinacea, commonly called a “coneflower.” It is a drought-tolerant plant, a perennial that can grow 2-4 feet tall. This flower is low maintenance and can grow most anywhere since it is unappealing to deer and resistant to pests and disease. Coneflowers are a perfect choice for the casual gardener who wants maximum results with minimum effort.
The Indiana Garden Club was founded in 1930 and currently has more than 30 members. There are no qualifications or requirements to join the garden club.
Meetings are held on the third Monday of every month.
Community members are encouraged to nominate local gardens. You can do so by emailing iginformation@gmail.com or calling (724) 541-4318.